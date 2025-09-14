Located in Parnell, Auckland





Nvidia Shield Model P2897, 2017. $180



Purchased from Amazon US in May 2018, Legendary in it's status as a streaming box. Includes game controller. Handles 4k Remix's fine with Kodi. Current (P2897, 2019) version retails at $519 at Parallel imported.



Running completely fine, but getting to the age where replacing the thermal paste as a precaution might be prudent.



I have recently been using it with head phone's and for some reason the remote sometimes stops working after a couple of hour's. Pausing and unpausing the video with my headphones gets the remote working again. Given I had this workaround I haven't bothered to diagnose. Haven't tested, but I assume using the gamepad to get the remote working again would work too.



Note USA plug on power brick, so a plug adaptor will be needed 100 - 240 Volts acceptable.



Amazon Fire E9L29Y. (Fire TV Stick 4K 1st gen). $40



Purchased from Amazon USA in November 2018. Used for streaming Kodi also. Would run into occasional Bandwidth issues (I was running this one on Wifi), when playing 4k Remux's, but no issues with compressed 4k content or 1080p content.



Will need a USB A power source. Can provide one for $5.



