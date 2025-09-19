Very reluctant sale as it is a wonderful camera and I enjoy using it very much...when I use it.

I have to face the fact that 95% of my photography is with my iPhone and the camera you have with you is always the best one.

The Fuji just doesn't get the use it deserves and it really does deserve to be used rather than sitting in a drawer.

NZ New and one of the few NZ release date allocation from Q1 2024, so about 18 months old. Will still be under 3 year warranty, but I am not 100% sure how readily this can be transferred to new owners.

Lovely condition - no chips/marks/scratches/dings or fading of paint or markers. Has had a screen protector on the rear LCD from day 1 and usually has a clear UV filter protecting the lens.

About 2700 shutter actuations, so barely warmed up (and I think likely less than this as the in-camera number tends to overstate due to capturing certain other lens or sensor related events/activities as shutter actuations)

Comes with original box and accoutrements along with a nice strap and connector system a lens hood and a couple of different filters and filter mounts.

Current new price still north of $3k with the two currently on TM set at $2900 (newer and much less used that mine) and $2700 respectively.

Looking for $2500

Can arrange pickup from West Auckland or shipping at buyers cost/risk.