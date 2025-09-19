This is just over 6 months old!. NZ Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Natural Titanium (via Noel Lemmings) with 256gb of storage and a physical SIM tray as well!

 

Warranty till end of 2026!

 

 

 

It is in excellent condition Mainly sat on Desk - screen protector and case from day 1 so no chips, dents or scratches as far as I can tell and screen as new.

 

 

 

Full working order, no issues with battery health currently at 100% after 92 cycles.

 

 

 

Comes with  original box Screen protector clear case.

 

 

 

Priced to sell $1950.

 

 

 

Includes  shipping

 

Sorry for picture quality but my camera is in the picture!

 