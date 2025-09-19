This is just over 6 months old!. NZ Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Natural Titanium (via Noel Lemmings) with 256gb of storage and a physical SIM tray as well!
Warranty till end of 2026!
It is in excellent condition Mainly sat on Desk - screen protector and case from day 1 so no chips, dents or scratches as far as I can tell and screen as new.
Full working order, no issues with battery health currently at 100% after 92 cycles.
Comes with original box Screen protector clear case.
Priced to sell $1950.
Includes shipping
Sorry for picture quality but my camera is in the picture!