Having very recently (bought last week) gone through a similar process with my son I think your $1500 budget is tight. Thats very much entry level/budget tier for a gaming PC.

Here's what we ended up buying: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/193L_2pSheSztR3aWswq5c2yQF1GSPinr5-0Hl4ryDYU/edit?usp=sharing

That came in at ~$2000 (just over). But doesnt include OS or peripherals (none a concern for us) but you may want to consider.

I have to say I am super happy and impressed with the build in the end (as is my son). Smashes 1080p and should do 1440p fine (when my son decides to upgrade the monitor at some point). The 9060 XT is really good! You could go a 7000 series processor and save some money. There's plenty of future upgrade options too.

Obviously this is new... so you may get something second hand for your $1500 but likely older generations.