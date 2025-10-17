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ForumsOffers and WantedWanted, 13 " Laptop, non-win11 updated
Noig

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#323019 17-Oct-2025 05:33
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Hi All

 

I am looking for a non(Win 11) updated 13" laptop in good condition.

 

It is for Linux install and for browsing, email and document writing.

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Dynamic
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  #3425668 17-Oct-2025 07:54
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Any interest in an A1466 MacBook with charger?  The battery still lasts surprisingly well.  Location is Grey Lynn but can ship.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams



fritzman
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  #3425670 17-Oct-2025 07:59
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I have a Dell Latitude with a decent battery (maybe 12 months old). 
I’m in Tauranga. 




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP Elitebook X360 Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

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sidefx
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  #3425671 17-Oct-2025 07:59
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If the macbook is not suitable have a look for @beefholio's posts.  Bought from them in the past and always happy with the hardware. 




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Octopus Energy | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman



Noig

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  #3425673 17-Oct-2025 08:14
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sidefx:

 

If the macbook is not suitable have a look for @beefholio's posts.  Bought from them in the past and always happy with the hardware. 

 

 

Thanks @sidefx I have pm'd

Noig

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  #3425674 17-Oct-2025 08:17
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Dynamic:

 

Any interest in an A1466 MacBook with charger?  The battery still lasts surprisingly well.  Location is Grey Lynn but can ship.

 

 

Hi @Dynamic

 

Thanks!

 

I had MAC once and won't touch it again.

Noig

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  #3425675 17-Oct-2025 08:18
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fritzman:

 

I have a Dell Latitude with a decent battery (maybe 12 months old). 
I’m in Tauranga. 

 

 

Thanks @fritzman

 

I have pm'd

 
 
 
 

Stream your favourite shows now on Apple TV (affiliate link).
Noig

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  #3425684 17-Oct-2025 09:15
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I forgot to mention that I'm also keen on AMD based laptops due to some issues(Nvidia) in Linux(debian)

fastmikey
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  #3425694 17-Oct-2025 10:35
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If you want, I do still have the surface pro 4s available...

iydklsqa
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  #3425838 17-Oct-2025 20:57
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sidefx:

 

If the macbook is not suitable have a look for @beefholio's posts.  Bought from them in the past and always happy with the hardware. 

 

 

Yeah I'd be happy to vouch for @beefholio

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