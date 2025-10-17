Hi All
I am looking for a non(Win 11) updated 13" laptop in good condition.
It is for Linux install and for browsing, email and document writing.
Any interest in an A1466 MacBook with charger? The battery still lasts surprisingly well. Location is Grey Lynn but can ship.
“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams
I have a Dell Latitude with a decent battery (maybe 12 months old).
I’m in Tauranga.
If the macbook is not suitable have a look for @beefholio's posts. Bought from them in the past and always happy with the hardware.
"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there." | Octopus Energy | Sharesies
- Richard Feynman
I forgot to mention that I'm also keen on AMD based laptops due to some issues(Nvidia) in Linux(debian)
If you want, I do still have the surface pro 4s available...
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