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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: ... (as-new, unboxed)
Loaf

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#324200 11-Mar-2026 19:03
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[Mod edit (MF) removed auction]

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Stu

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  #3469110 11-Mar-2026 19:06
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I'm looking for a price that's up there given it's fresh out the box,

 

You've listed enough items here and should know better. Rules of this sub-forum require a price to be listed please. Cheers




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nzcub3y
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  #3469119 11-Mar-2026 19:56
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Is it an original steam deck or the OLED model?

floydbloke
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  #3469226 12-Mar-2026 07:48
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Loaf:

 

Selling a 1TB Steam Deck. Comes with box and packaging, as-new condition, unboxed and used a couple of times.

 

... but I'm open to negotiating, so DM me your offer. ...

 

 

I'm not gonna take part in a blind auction but I might be interested.  How does 10 bucks sound?

 

 




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Insanekiwi
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  #3469243 12-Mar-2026 09:08
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DMed re:price

freitasm
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  #3469285 12-Mar-2026 09:56
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I have now blocked @loaf from this sub-forum, until the acknowledge that we don't run an auction site.




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