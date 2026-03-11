[Mod edit (MF) removed auction]
I'm looking for a price that's up there given it's fresh out the box,
You've listed enough items here and should know better. Rules of this sub-forum require a price to be listed please. Cheers
People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.
Keep calm, and carry on posting.
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Is it an original steam deck or the OLED model?
Loaf:
Selling a 1TB Steam Deck. Comes with box and packaging, as-new condition, unboxed and used a couple of times.
... but I'm open to negotiating, so DM me your offer. ...
I'm not gonna take part in a blind auction but I might be interested. How does 10 bucks sound?
The Institute of Unfinished Research has concluded that 6 out of 10 people
DMed re:price
I have now blocked @loaf from this sub-forum, until the acknowledge that we don't run an auction site.
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