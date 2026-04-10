I have a Nikon AF-S DX Zoom-Nikkor 55-200mm f/4–5.6G ED (with hood, left) and a Nikon AF-S DX Zoom-Nikkor 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G (right) for sale.
Asking $100 for 55-200mm, and $80 for 18-55mm or $100 for both.
I have a Nikon AF-S DX Zoom-Nikkor 55-200mm f/4–5.6G ED (with hood, left) and a Nikon AF-S DX Zoom-Nikkor 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G (right) for sale.
Asking $100 for 55-200mm, and $80 for 18-55mm or $100 for both.
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