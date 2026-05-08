Enjoy tinkering or have a knack for fixing electronics?

Sadly my ~7 year old Samsung 55" TV turned off a few nights ago, mid-YouTube video.

Trying to turn it back on doesn't do anything - no clicks, no flashes, no pairing of the Bluetooth remote.

The standby LED remains on, but it does not attempt to power on.

This model has the One-Connect box, which remotely houses the power supply and ports. The thin fibre optic + power cable has been replaced before (~$300 from Samsung), so I don't think that is the cause.

I have carefully opened up both the One-Connect box and the TV, and have not seen any signs of bad capacitors or fried electronics.

Available free for someone wanting to try and fix it - it was a mid-range model back in the day, and has never shown any backlight or image issues.

Thought I'd offer it to a tinkerer here or someone who may know what they're doing before it goes in the eWaste.

- TV (QA55Q7FNASXNZ)

- Foot mounted on TV

- Remote

- One-Connect Box

- One-Connect Cable

- No-Gap Wall mount (WMN-M11E)

Let me know if you're interested in any of the parts separately - I would prefer someone gets some use of of these components instead of throwing it all away.





