Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees launches eSIM
freitasm

#299030 4-Aug-2022 10:25
Press release:

 

 

Today 2degrees announces it has enabled eSIM functionality to work with a range of Apple, Samsung and Oppo devices.

 

eSIMs enable services on modern handsets and devices such as the Apple Watch without the need for a physical SIM card.

 

“The real benefit to users is that they can have two SIMs active on a single handset. This is ideal for those who currently juggle a work and personal mobile, want to use a local SIM while roaming overseas, or have a backup services on their phone. Now they can use a single device and virtually switch between SIMs,” says Zac Summers, 2degrees Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer.

 

“Another huge bonus for 2degrees is that it allows people to trial our network without porting away from their current provider. I know they will see that the network coverage and speeds are amazing.”

 

At launch, eSIMs will be available to business customers, with consumer services later in August and wearables to follow.

 

“We know there’s massive demand for eSIMs from a range of users. I’m happy to say we have taken the first step today, enabling eSIMs for businesses. Consumer plans will follow in the coming month, with wearables on the roadmap for after that.”

 

The launch of eSIMs comes five months into a 5G rollout plan, which continues at pace in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, with more regions planned.

 

“5G and eSIMs are game changers, and we are committed to increasing our capabilities in both areas month by month,” says Summers.

 

eSIMs are available now for business customers via Account Manager or Business Dealers and via 2degrees stores later in the month.

 

Summers says setting up an eSIM is incredibly simple. “Modern handsets are amazing – and the manufacturers have made it painless to set up an eSIM. You simply need to scan a QR code and follow the prompts – bingo, all set up!”

 

eSIM capable devices include:

 

•    iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, all iPhone 11, 12 & 13 ranges, iPhone SE 2020, and SE 2022 
•    Samsung Galaxy S20, S21 and S22 ranges (excluding FE models), Note20 and Note20 Ultra, all Fold and Flip models 
•    Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X5, Find X5 Pro 
•    iPad Mini 5th gen (2019) and later
•    iPad Air 3rd gen (2019) and later
•    iPad Pro 3rd gen (2018)

 




antoniosk
  #2950616 4-Aug-2022 10:58
About. D***. Time.




CruciasNZ
  #2950624 4-Aug-2022 11:11
Wonderful! My exile to spark will soon end :D

 

Going to be great to have different networks on one phone again (good for coverage with my work) and sharing data to my iPad




zocster
  #2950626 4-Aug-2022 11:16
Thanks 2D!



RogerMellie
  #2950630 4-Aug-2022 11:29
Your move, Vodafone.

lxsw20
  #2950637 4-Aug-2022 11:38
Great news, hoping it's available to pre-paid when they launch for consumers.

Linux
  #2950639 4-Aug-2022 11:49
Fantastic news

cws82us
  #2950641 4-Aug-2022 11:54
About time. vodafone is lagging behind




 



Huskie
  #2950643 4-Aug-2022 12:00
Thank goodness. Was about to port away this weekend after being given a work phone/number and the added hassle of two phones. No more! Hooray

xpd

xpd
  #2950650 4-Aug-2022 12:31
Straight away friend sends me this.....

 

 

 

Optus SIM swap hack sees Sydney man lose $52k | news.com.au — Australia’s leading news site

 

 




Handsomedan
  #2950653 4-Aug-2022 12:42
This is awesome news! I cannot wait to get my personal number onto my eSIM so I can use the physical SIM from my work phone and ditch the two-handset juggle!! 

 

 




