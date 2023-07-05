Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)MyRepublic is transferring broadband business to 2degrees.
eong

61 posts

Master Geek


#306225 5-Jul-2023 12:00
Send private message quote this post

I was using 2d when hyperfibre was not there. Then I went to Hyperfibre 4G and then 8G from MyRepublic. Now I am back to 2d again, automatically. 😂 What a journey!

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75647 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3100151 5-Jul-2023 12:02
Send private message quote this post

Press release:

 

 

2degrees today announced that it is acquiring the MyRepublic New Zealand broadband base and will ensure continuity of services to its customers, as MyRepublic exits the New Zealand broadband market. 

 

Preparations for the migration of MyRepublic’s customers to 2degrees will start over the coming weeks and customers will be kept fully informed of the process.   

 

2degrees CEO Mark Callander says MyRepublic customers will find a good home with 2degrees.  

 

“We believe MyRepublic customers will be very happy with the service and look forward to welcoming them to 2degrees. The companies share a similar challenger ethos, a focus on customer service, and have been at the forefront of delivering fibre and Hyperfibre services in New Zealand for many years.”

 

With MyRepublic having communicated the change to customers today, Callander said the migrations to 2degrees will happen over a two-month period commencing in August.

 

Callander said welcoming these customers to 2degrees fits with its overall growth strategy, as the company continues to be one of the leading challenger brands in the market.

 

“We have been working with MyRepublic to make this transfer as seamless as possible for customers. As a business, we have done a few of these now so we know how important it is to focus on the customers and ensure their services are uninterrupted.”

 

Malcolm Rodrigues, Group CEO and co-founder of MyRepublic said the telco decided to exit the New Zealand broadband market after almost nine years in order to focus on its Asia business. 

 

“I love our New Zealand business. The amazing work that the team has done for MyRepublic over nearly nine years has been a personal point of pride for me, with a number of industry firsts to shake up the NZ broadband market. After much deliberation however, we have decided to focus on our Singaporean business.  

 

“We are thankful for all the support our customers in New Zealand have shown us. With 2degrees’ network infrastructure and scale of operations, we are confident that customers transitioning will be in good hands.”    

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
eong

61 posts

Master Geek


  #3100153 5-Jul-2023 12:04
Send private message quote this post

Hope 2d will not mess up my static ip. lol

squareeyes123
23 posts

Geek


  #3100155 5-Jul-2023 12:09
Send private message quote this post

Urgh. Just went through the painful process of migrating to My Republic from Spark (to save money and have theoption of Hyperfibre). As always the Chorus order was messed up and we were without internet for two and a half days. Then they messed up billing, and we have had spot outages several times in a few weeks. I have a complaint in with the TDR. Now this.



eong

61 posts

Master Geek


  #3100170 5-Jul-2023 12:51
Send private message quote this post

squareeyes123:

 

Urgh. Just went through the painful process of migrating to My Republic from Spark (to save money and have theoption of Hyperfibre). As always the Chorus order was messed up and we were without internet for two and a half days. Then they messed up billing, and we have had spot outages several times in a few weeks. I have a complaint in with the TDR. Now this.

 

 

Think of the benefits, you will get IPV6. 🤣

Sounddude
I fix stuff!
1889 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3100192 5-Jul-2023 13:53
Send private message quote this post

eong:

 

Hope 2d will not mess up my static ip. lol

 

 

Your static will remain with the same IP address.

RunningMan
7593 posts

Uber Geek


  #3100228 5-Jul-2023 14:40
Send private message quote this post

squareeyes123:

 

[snip]As always the Chorus order was messed up and we were without internet for two and a half days. 

 

 

I hardly think this is true. There must be hundreds, if not thousands of moves per day and I doubt very much they are all messed up.

hawkz25
45 posts

Geek


  #3100241 5-Jul-2023 15:03
Send private message quote this post

right, so that text message was legit.

 

 

 

Hope my BB bill doesn't go up!



quickymart
10520 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3100255 5-Jul-2023 15:31
Send private message quote this post

So farewell My Republic. Hopefully 2degrees do a better job than they did, support-wise at least.

 

If I read that right, My Republic will continue to do mobile in NZ, just not broadband?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 