gnfb: I did use a free vpn for a while when hostgator had blocked slingshot's ip address

Most "free VPNs" have small print clauses that clarify how you pay for those "free" services: they use your connection to allow others who want to change location to your country (in this case New Zealand).

For some time after launch Hola did not disclose they used your resources. They still use it in the free version, but it's not mentioned anywhere in the homepage - if you just read it it's as simple as installing a browser add-on.

You have to dig down the huge list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) to find this:

"Your use of Hola's Free Limited product is free of charge in exchange for safely using some of your device's resources (WiFi and very limited cellular data), on Windows and Android only when you are not using your device. You may opt out of this by joining Hola's Premium service. Please see our TOS for further information."

The conclusion?

You think you are getting a safer Internet when in fact you are opening up more holes.