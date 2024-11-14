Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Help with setting up TP-Link Deco X20 to 2Degrees Fiber

AWB

AWB

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#317783 14-Nov-2024 13:44
Hi Team!
I recently purchased a TP-Link Deco X20 3-pack from PB Tech in an effort to 'upgrade' our wifi network. Our account was with MyRepublic and then moved to 2Degrees and for the most part it's been smooth sailing, we didn't have to change anything at the time. We're still using the old ASUS RT-N56U router that cam from MyRepublic when they started.....8 years ago roughly.

 

The first Deco unit is connected directly into port 1 on the ONT and port one of the Deco unit.
I've found the settings for our connection type (Fiber) on the 2Degrees website and applied them to the Deco unit during the setup phase. https://www.2degrees.nz/help/broadband-help/modem-settings/byo-modem-help

 

The connection type is set to Dynamic IP
Enabled IPTV/VLAN and under ISP Profile selected 'New Zealand UFB' then VLAN ID is 10 and Priority is 0.
With those settings applied the Deco unit gives me the error of "No internet access and no WAN IP obtained"

 

I've contacted 2Degrees asking if they could assist, but as it's not one of their routers they refuse (that's ok, I understand)

The things I've tried:
- Using a different port in the ONT and Deco unit
- A different ethernet cable
- Enabled MAC Clone option on the Deco unit and used the MAC address from the old ASUS router

 

I'm at a real loss was to why it's not working, so hopefully someone with a Deco X20 unit on 2Degrees has a suggestion.
Thanks!

s.joseph
590 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3308979 14-Nov-2024 13:51
Hey, Have you tried every port on the ONT? 

 

I had one recently where port 3 was the only active port on the ONT



Spyware
3773 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3308982 14-Nov-2024 14:16
MyRepublic customers were migrated to 2Degrees with no vlan tag set.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

nztim
3843 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3308987 14-Nov-2024 14:30
Spyware:

 

MyRepublic customers were migrated to 2Degrees with no vlan tag set.

 

 

I would ask 2degrees to change this to VLAN 10, it will only cause a world of pain otherwise 

 

None of the 2degrees user guides make sense because of this

 

pinging @chrisvp 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



Chills
172 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3308989 14-Nov-2024 14:43
If you got through the setup to the "testing internet connection" screen, you are in the correct port. If you were in a port with no services provisioned, you will get an error "No Ethernet Cable Detected".

 

Try above. You can adjust the IPTV/VLAN Settings from the main Deco home screen after you've set it up (Assuming you pressed "Skip" after "Connection test failed".

 

 

 

To adjust, head into "More" (Bottom right) -> Advanced > IPTV/VLAN > Disable.

AWB

AWB

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3309007 14-Nov-2024 15:31
Chills:

 

If you got through the setup to the "testing internet connection" screen, you are in the correct port. If you were in a port with no services provisioned, you will get an error "No Ethernet Cable Detected".

 

Try above. You can adjust the IPTV/VLAN Settings from the main Deco home screen after you've set it up (Assuming you pressed "Skip" after "Connection test failed".

 

 

 

To adjust, head into "More" (Bottom right) -> Advanced > IPTV/VLAN > Disable.

 

 

BINGO! That's exactly what I did and it now works! SOOOO relieved. Thank you all for the help, feeling a bit silly it was that simple. 
But when the support staff say use those settings you do as you're told.

 

@nztim are you suggesting I contact 2Degrees and ask for my account to be changed to VLAN 10?

nztim
3843 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3309011 14-Nov-2024 15:39
AWB:

 

@nztim are you suggesting I contact 2Degrees and ask for my account to be changed to VLAN 10?

 

 

Yes because it's totally confusing, none of the instructions online make sense so you end up with situations like this.

 

there is nothing on their website (if it is an ex-MR there is no VLAN Tag)




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

AWB

AWB

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3309014 14-Nov-2024 15:48
Ok cool. Thank you. At least if anyone else in my situation finds this post it should help, but I agree it should be written on 2Degrees BYOM page.

 
 
 
 

David321
490 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3376665 26-May-2025 08:18
Chills:

 

If you got through the setup to the "testing internet connection" screen, you are in the correct port. If you were in a port with no services provisioned, you will get an error "No Ethernet Cable Detected".

 

Try above. You can adjust the IPTV/VLAN Settings from the main Deco home screen after you've set it up (Assuming you pressed "Skip" after "Connection test failed".

 

 

 

To adjust, head into "More" (Bottom right) -> Advanced > IPTV/VLAN > Disable.

 

 

 

 

@Chills 

 

 

 

Spent most of the day trying to set up my Tp Link to work as a router and access point as it did with OneNZ the day 2Degrees took over as my provider.

 

Woke up to no internet despite 2Deg saying there should be no issue or settings to change, went through the deco setup many times in the app, tried the settings 2 degrees told me to, vlan10 priority 0 etc and many other combinations such as using PPPoE rather than dynamic ip. Rang 2 Degrees a few times during the day, who assured me everything is fine at their end and they can only provide limited support for BYO modems.

 

Finally found this post and your above answer on geekzone towards the end of the day, I did another set up with IPTV/VLAN enabled (as I had been) then skipped after the connection test failed and then disabled IPTV/VLAN, then the light went from red to green on my deco almost straight away and I had internet!

 

As I had spent literally most of the day trying to get my internet to work this was my last shot before spending potentially big money on getting someone in to fix it, given the solution seems so bizarre I do wonder how long it would have taken a pro to fix this (if they could at all).

 

I don't know to much about this sort of thing, but why on earth would a setting (IPTV/VLAN) have to be enabled during setup, for the setup to fail, and then disabled after the failed setup to enable the service to work?

 

I sought an answer on ChatGPT which explained it in a way that I think may make sense, but it is suggesting I turn VLAN/IPTV back on - something I am not keen to do at all after spending the day trying to get it working.

 

Ill post the gpt response below. 




_David_

David321
490 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3376666 26-May-2025 08:18
1. During Setup:

 

     

  •  

    The Deco M5 does not automatically tag VLAN 10 unless IPTV/VLAN is enabled.

     

  •  

    So when you turned on IPTV/VLAN, you likely selected the 2degrees profile or manually set VLAN ID 10.

     

  •  

    This caused the Deco to send traffic with the right VLAN tag.

     

  •  

    Even though the internet connection test failed, this activated the VLAN setting needed to "talk" to the 2degrees network.

     

2. After Setup:

 

     

  •  

    Once the initial VLAN handshake had worked, and possibly after a DHCP lease was granted by 2degrees, the Deco stored that info.

     

  •  

    When you disabled IPTV/VLAN, the VLAN tagging technically stopped — but the connection kept working, likely because:

     

       

    •  

      The ONT still allowed traffic temporarily (some ONTs are relaxed once the connection is active).

       

    •  

      Or the Deco was still internally handling traffic correctly without visibly using the IPTV/VLAN toggle.

       

⚠️ This behavior is not ideal or guaranteed to work consistently long-term.

 

 

✅ The Right Way (for stability):

 

To make sure everything works reliably, you should:

 

     

  1.  

    Enable IPTV/VLAN on the Deco.

     

  2.  

    Set it to Custom, and then:

     

       

    •  

      Set Internet VLAN ID to 10.

       

    •  

      Leave the priority as default (usually 0).

       

  3.  

    Leave IPTV/VLAN enabled permanently with this custom setting.

     

 

This ensures that the VLAN tagging remains active and consistent, even after reboots or network resets.




_David_

Spyware
3773 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3376670 26-May-2025 08:43
This thread specifically related to someone who had migrated from MyRepublic. Given MyRepublic connections were provisioned without a vlan tag the 2Degrees connection was provisioned without a tag in order for the changeover to be transparent and require no settings changes.

 

If your 2Degrees connection was provisioned without a tag, and given this was not a MyRepublic migration, then it was provisioned incorrectly.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

David321
490 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3376704 26-May-2025 10:26
Spyware:

 

This thread specifically related to someone who had migrated from MyRepublic. Given MyRepublic connections were provisioned without a vlan tag the 2Degrees connection was provisioned without a tag in order for the changeover to be transparent and require no settings changes.

 

If your 2Degrees connection was provisioned without a tag, and given this was not a MyRepublic migration, then it was provisioned incorrectly.

 

 

@Spyware I did the initial setup with VLAN enabled, then after the "connection test" which failed, I went and turned VLAN off and the internet started working. Like the reply marked as the "answer" above.

 

Not sure if this will give issues in the future or not, although I suspect if it is working fine now it will probably continue to do so?




_David_

Spyware
3773 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3376732 26-May-2025 12:47
If your 2Degrees connection works without a vlan tag then it has been provisioned incorrectly, that simple.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

David321
490 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3376889 26-May-2025 13:31
Spyware:

 

If your 2Degrees connection works without a vlan tag then it has been provisioned incorrectly, that simple.

 

 

 

 

@Spyware Ok, but is it an issue if everything is working fine? that solution obviously worked for @AWB also. It was a suggestion from @Chills so I am guessing it may be a common problem with BYO modems and 2Deg?




_David_

ConfusedAndDazed
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3395373 18-Jul-2025 15:47
Hoping this works for me... I'm new to 2Deg and have been struggling all week to connect an X55 router to the 2Deg network. Their technician mentioned Tagging shouldn't be active for BYO modems, but said my tagging was active... will try this method tonight... fingers crossed. 

Spyware
3773 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3395375 18-Jul-2025 15:51
ConfusedAndDazed:

 

Their technician mentioned Tagging shouldn't be active for BYO modems. 

 

 

This is total bollocks. Whether tagging is required is determined by how connection has been provisioned by the LFC.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

