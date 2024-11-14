Chills: If you got through the setup to the "testing internet connection" screen, you are in the correct port. If you were in a port with no services provisioned, you will get an error "No Ethernet Cable Detected". Try above. You can adjust the IPTV/VLAN Settings from the main Deco home screen after you've set it up (Assuming you pressed "Skip" after "Connection test failed". To adjust, head into "More" (Bottom right) -> Advanced > IPTV/VLAN > Disable.

@Chills

Spent most of the day trying to set up my Tp Link to work as a router and access point as it did with OneNZ the day 2Degrees took over as my provider.

Woke up to no internet despite 2Deg saying there should be no issue or settings to change, went through the deco setup many times in the app, tried the settings 2 degrees told me to, vlan10 priority 0 etc and many other combinations such as using PPPoE rather than dynamic ip. Rang 2 Degrees a few times during the day, who assured me everything is fine at their end and they can only provide limited support for BYO modems.

Finally found this post and your above answer on geekzone towards the end of the day, I did another set up with IPTV/VLAN enabled (as I had been) then skipped after the connection test failed and then disabled IPTV/VLAN, then the light went from red to green on my deco almost straight away and I had internet!

As I had spent literally most of the day trying to get my internet to work this was my last shot before spending potentially big money on getting someone in to fix it, given the solution seems so bizarre I do wonder how long it would have taken a pro to fix this (if they could at all).

I don't know to much about this sort of thing, but why on earth would a setting (IPTV/VLAN) have to be enabled during setup, for the setup to fail, and then disabled after the failed setup to enable the service to work?

I sought an answer on ChatGPT which explained it in a way that I think may make sense, but it is suggesting I turn VLAN/IPTV back on - something I am not keen to do at all after spending the day trying to get it working.

Ill post the gpt response below.