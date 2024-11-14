Hi Team!
I recently purchased a TP-Link Deco X20 3-pack from PB Tech in an effort to 'upgrade' our wifi network. Our account was with MyRepublic and then moved to 2Degrees and for the most part it's been smooth sailing, we didn't have to change anything at the time. We're still using the old ASUS RT-N56U router that cam from MyRepublic when they started.....8 years ago roughly.
The first Deco unit is connected directly into port 1 on the ONT and port one of the Deco unit.
I've found the settings for our connection type (Fiber) on the 2Degrees website and applied them to the Deco unit during the setup phase. https://www.2degrees.nz/help/broadband-help/modem-settings/byo-modem-help
The connection type is set to Dynamic IP
Enabled IPTV/VLAN and under ISP Profile selected 'New Zealand UFB' then VLAN ID is 10 and Priority is 0.
With those settings applied the Deco unit gives me the error of "No internet access and no WAN IP obtained"
I've contacted 2Degrees asking if they could assist, but as it's not one of their routers they refuse (that's ok, I understand)
The things I've tried:
- Using a different port in the ONT and Deco unit
- A different ethernet cable
- Enabled MAC Clone option on the Deco unit and used the MAC address from the old ASUS router
I'm at a real loss was to why it's not working, so hopefully someone with a Deco X20 unit on 2Degrees has a suggestion.
Thanks!