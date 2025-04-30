I have a series of weird issues with our 3x Prepay plans in the family.

I am unable to automatically top up two family members' accounts using saved credit card. This will be the 3rd month at least that I'm going to have to manually top them up. In the first instance both of their auto top ups disappeared from my account. Now they appear in the list but do not happen. Both of their accounts have switched to auto renew on 1st May. I know this was not the original date as the auto top ups are set to 1 day prior. Logging into one of my family members account showed for a while 'No account'. Clicking personal details showed their correct email address, but the phone number shown was ALMOST mine (1 digit wrong). I've never associated this account with my own, it was just a normal prepay sim, the only connection is the top ups come from my account.

I can cope with disruption, they are obviously doing some changes in the background, but this like some damn mind game with no communication that they are changing things, that they've broken things, absolute amateur hour. Should I bother configuring auto top ups for next month (again!) or just wait for the complaints from the family?