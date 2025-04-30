Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2Degrees Prepay Gremlins
gbwelly

1238 posts

Uber Geek


#319494 30-Apr-2025 09:45
I have a series of weird issues with our 3x Prepay plans in the family.

 

     

  1. I am unable to automatically top up two family members' accounts using saved credit card. This will be the 3rd month at least that I'm going to have to manually top them up. In the first instance both of their auto top ups disappeared from my account. Now they appear in the list but do not happen.
  2. Both of their accounts have switched to auto renew on 1st May. I know this was not the original date as the auto top ups are set to 1 day prior.
  3. Logging into one of my family members account showed for a while 'No account'. Clicking personal details showed their correct email address, but the phone number shown was ALMOST mine (1 digit wrong). I've never associated this account with my own, it was just a normal prepay sim, the only connection is the top ups come from my account.

 

I can cope with disruption, they are obviously doing some changes in the background, but this like some damn mind game with no communication that they are changing things, that they've broken things, absolute amateur hour. Should I bother configuring auto top ups for next month (again!) or just wait for the complaints from the family?

 

 







Linux
11174 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3369082 30-Apr-2025 09:54
Are you using the old App or new App or logging into the website to manage the users? I manage many connections via the new App and having no issues

 
 
 
 

gbwelly

1238 posts

Uber Geek


  #3369096 30-Apr-2025 10:06
Linux:

 

Are you using the old App or new App or logging into the website to manage the users? I manage many connections via the new App and having no issues

 

 

Website. Each account is separate with unique email address. The instance of my 'almost correct' number showing on other persons account was only transient. But I have the screenshots. I'm baffled by this, it would be less weird if the number was actually correct. i.e the last number that topped up the account.







turtleattacks
873 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3369097 30-Apr-2025 10:09
There a few bugs on their system. 

I manage 2x Prepay and 1x Pay Monthly accounts and have been unable to buy packs or change credit cards. 

Call them up is the only option I'm afraid.



quentinreade
348 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #3369114 30-Apr-2025 10:53
Can you please PM me your number(s). Sounds like something odd is happening, we can take a look.




Comms chap

 

2degrees

