After running through a few hoops when changing from a 2D business acc to a 2D residential acc (VLAN setup by Tuatahi > CGNAT > static IP) now I find that my old problem of streaming from internet radio stations has returned.

It was sorted out more than a year ago, and has only now reared its ugly head. But I am forewarned now thanks to all the mucking around that took place last time.

Basically any net station that I stream is interrupted and fails the rebuffering at anytime during the day, most often evenings/nights.

If I have two diff stations running at the same time, both will fail the rebuffering at the same time, but the 4G data stream of the same station on my phone, will continue uninterrupted. The log from LMS server shows 'no answer' to the http request and also 'nothing to play', even though it had been playing happily all the day. (log link below) At the same time streaming of YT and SkyTv box are uninterrupted. The issue is repeatable by starting a torrent download, even at a low bitrate such as 100KiBs.

For me this shows that even though the residential acc with a static IP claims to be the same as the business acc, it is not.

When 2D took over MyR they kept the business connections on the same MyR setup, only changing to a diff setup for residential.

Ironically, I changed over to try and save a few $$ but that has really bitten me in the B**.

Anyone?!

cheers CD

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uafxqjOK7EK4lTrXkHYmCIGbyYQWKEKo/view?usp=drive_link