If you've recently received an email from 2Degrees about a price increase, it's worth double-checking whether you're currently on a contract.

I am – and after they didn’t respond to my email, I called to ask how they could raise the price mid-contract. They ended up applying a promo code to my account to prevent the increase.

If you're in the same boat, I’d recommend giving them a call.

It’s frustrating that the onus is on the customer to push back, especially when they should already know who’s on a fixed-term contract and who isn’t. Feels like a waste of time for both customers and their call centre staff.

Does anyone know how many Broadband connections they have? - if they just roll the increase across all connections, that would be a lot of money they are making by breaking contracts, right?