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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Update on your broadband plan - Price Increase
brandynz

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#320155 11-Jul-2025 14:36
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If you've recently received an email from 2Degrees about a price increase, it's worth double-checking whether you're currently on a contract.

 

I am – and after they didn’t respond to my email, I called to ask how they could raise the price mid-contract. They ended up applying a promo code to my account to prevent the increase.

 

If you're in the same boat, I’d recommend giving them a call.

 

It’s frustrating that the onus is on the customer to push back, especially when they should already know who’s on a fixed-term contract and who isn’t. Feels like a waste of time for both customers and their call centre staff.

 

Does anyone know how many Broadband connections they have? - if they just roll the increase across all connections, that would be a lot of money they are making by breaking contracts, right?

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Spyware
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  #3393294 11-Jul-2025 14:48
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355K or so.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



timmmay
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  #3393329 11-Jul-2025 17:02
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Did you read the contract? Is there the facility for them to increase the price in the contract terms?

HelloThere
179 posts

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  #3393337 11-Jul-2025 17:48
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It is normally in any Terms and Conditions that they can increase the price of the plan and if you are under a contract, they will waive the early termination charge for a set period of time after the notice of the increase.



loceff13
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  #3393340 11-Jul-2025 18:03
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They could have done like most other ISPs and passed on the costs from Jan 1st but made a choice to keep your pricing at the lower rate until now, it's pretty good really that they chose to eat $20+ margin for you. 

 

 

 

Low cost ISP stuff is a tough market when customers churn over $2-3 pricing differences with another provider, you don't want to increase prices until you 100% have to. 

CrashAndBurn
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  #3399189 2-Aug-2025 07:18
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HelloThere: It is normally in any Terms and Conditions that they can increase the price of the plan and if you are under a contract, they will waive the early termination charge for a set period of time after the notice of the increase.

 

I got the price increase email and considered terminating the contract as am only 2 months in. Called them but was advised that break fee waived only for the broadband part but not the power (will need to pay if I want to bundle it again to the next provider). But I signed up for the bundle because of the offer of cheaper broadband. I still have 20 days to decide from when I received the notice. I feel it is unfair for not waiving it for all.

nzlogan
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  #3399293 2-Aug-2025 10:32
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I recently had a price increase with Slingshot. They let me get out of the contract with no early termination and no notice (I had I think 3 days left on my billing cycle). Worked out well in my case - 4 months free, $40 credit, and was only with them for 8 months (worked out to be $~40/month overall for 300/100). So I feel like they won’t always make money with people in contracts when there’s a price increase. When I called to cancel, they offered to credit me the difference in the price increase for the remaining term - but worked out much cheaper cancelling and going with a $60 100/200 plan. 

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