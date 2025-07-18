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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Roaming charges for SMS using Wifi calling with esim plan
zaptor

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#320213 18-Jul-2025 10:45
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Greetings,

 

From this thread:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=317382

 

It appeared that sending an SMS while using Wifi calling triggers the daily roaming charge (note: apologies, I've incorrectly assumed the OP was using an eSIM, which may not be case - although, it shouldn't make any difference whether its's eSIM or hotspot/AP data).

 

Can anyone confirm if this is still the case with 2D please?

 

From what I've read in another thread, this is not an issue with One NZ.

 

TIA.

 

 

 

Edit: Added eSIM note

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SaltyNZ
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  #3395287 18-Jul-2025 11:16
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No, sending an SMS using VoWifi does not trigger the daily charge. Note however we have seen that iPhones with an additional global eSIM that requires data roaming to be enabled in order to work do use a small dribble of 2degrees cellular roaming data even if 2degrees data roaming is turned off, and that does trigger the daily roaming charge.




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Linux
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  #3395290 18-Jul-2025 11:19
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@zaptor No way a SMS sent over Wi-Fi calling would trigger a daily charge

 

I have used 2degrees Wi-Fi calling all over the world and never got a daily charge from sending SMS

insane
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  #3395306 18-Jul-2025 11:45
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I noticed the settings to control for flight mode, roaming, data usage and WiFi calling on my wife's iPhone was quite complicated compared to Android when you have two Sims enabled.

 

We played with it for a while, but never checked it we got it right in the end.

 

 

 

Of course I could have just set a <$8 spend control limit in the 2d app as a backstop.



zaptor

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  #3395398 18-Jul-2025 17:36
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Thanks for the replies @SaltyNZ, @Linux, @insane.

 

The mobile in question is a recently purchased (from 2D) Samsung A36 5G.
Wifi calling worked fine if we put the A36 into airplane mode,  and just used our local wifi.

 

However, we couldn't seem to get it working with an eSIM.
eSIM profile is from airalo, and we purchased the cheapest one we could find - selected a local eSIM for NZ.
It seemed to take a while to activate, but, once it did, we couldn't seem to get it to work.

 

Tried putting the A36 into airplane mode, then selectively activated the eSIM, and still no joy.

 

@Linux, guessing you have an Android phone?

 

If so, is there any secret incantation we need to follow to get Wifi calling via eSIM to work?

 

Cheers.

SaltyNZ
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  #3395400 18-Jul-2025 17:41
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zaptor:

 

Thanks for the replies @SaltyNZ, @Linux, @insane.

 

The mobile in question is a recently purchased (from 2D) Samsung A36 5G.
Wifi calling worked fine if we put the A36 into airplane mode,  and just used our local wifi.

 

However, we couldn't seem to get it working with an eSIM.
eSIM profile is from airalo, and we purchased the cheapest one we could find - selected a local eSIM for NZ.
It seemed to take a while to activate, but, once it did, we couldn't seem to get it to work.

 

Tried putting the A36 into airplane mode, then selectively activated the eSIM, and still no joy.

 

@Linux, guessing you have an Android phone?

 

If so, is there any secret incantation we need to follow to get Wifi calling via eSIM to work?

 

Cheers.

 

 

 

 

It sounds like you're trying to get 2degrees VoWifi calling to work using the Airalo eSIM. If so, no, that's not how it works. You can only use 2degrees VoWifi when the 2dgrees SIM is active. You can have roaming disabled, but you cannot disable it altogether and still have 2D VoWifi work.




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Jase2985
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  #3395406 18-Jul-2025 18:10
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and likely to have the Airalo Esim working you will need roaming enabled, and if its like other Samsung phones roaming is a global setting not a per sim setting.

 
 
 
 

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zaptor

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  #3395437 18-Jul-2025 20:23
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SaltyNZ:

 

It sounds like you're trying to get 2degrees VoWifi calling to work using the Airalo eSIM. If so, no, that's not how it works. You can only use 2degrees VoWifi when the 2dgrees SIM is active. You can have roaming disabled, but you cannot disable it altogether and still have 2D VoWifi work.

 

 

Ahhh, okay.

 

So, if I'm reading you correctly?:

 

     

  1. Have both SIMs active
  2. Wifi Calling active (obviously)
  3. Disable roaming for the 2D SIM

 

...then Wifi calling should work with the eSIM (not a Wifi connection) for the data.

 

Bear in mind, we don't want any 2D roaming charges being triggered in this scenario.
If this setup is not possible, we'd prefer to know either way.

 

Thanks.

SaltyNZ
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  #3395465 18-Jul-2025 22:47
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zaptor:

 

Bear in mind, we don't want any 2D roaming charges being triggered in this scenario.

 

 

 

 

Well, as I mentioned above, we know that if the other eSIM requires you to have roaming on in order for it to work, we have seen iPhones use some 2degrees roaming data anyway even if data roaming is disabled on the 2degrees SIM. I don't know about Androids though.

 

 




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These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

Linux
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  #3395468 18-Jul-2025 23:08
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zaptor:

 

Thanks for the replies @SaltyNZ, @Linux, @insane.

 

The mobile in question is a recently purchased (from 2D) Samsung A36 5G.
Wifi calling worked fine if we put the A36 into airplane mode,  and just used our local wifi.

 

However, we couldn't seem to get it working with an eSIM.
eSIM profile is from airalo, and we purchased the cheapest one we could find - selected a local eSIM for NZ.
It seemed to take a while to activate, but, once it did, we couldn't seem to get it to work.

 

Tried putting the A36 into airplane mode, then selectively activated the eSIM, and still no joy.

 

@Linux, guessing you have an Android phone?

 

If so, is there any secret incantation we need to follow to get Wifi calling via eSIM to work?

 

Cheers.

 

 

@zaptor Yes Android I just connected to Wi-Fi hotspots and used Wi-Fi calling when connected to them

 

The setup you are doing has a very high chance of fail

SpartanVXL
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  #3395559 19-Jul-2025 13:35
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On iPhone you have to intentionally select a carrier that won’t exist at your destination. The vowifi sim won’t have roaming enabled (iPhone has per sim roaming setting) but it also won’t connect to any carriers. You then activate your esim with roaming data and the vowifi sim will start working. It’s a undisclosed ‘feature’ but it works and without charging roaming to your vowifi sim or having to change any carrier account settings.

zaptor

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  #3395589 19-Jul-2025 19:26
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Thanks all: @SaltyNZ, @Linux, @insane, @Jase2985, @SpartanVXL

 

We've opted to use the eSIM-as-a-hotspot solution proposed in earlier GZ threads.
Basically carrying a 2nd phone as a 5G AP using an eSIM global plan/profile.

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
Linux
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  #3395590 19-Jul-2025 19:27
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Much better idea! 

Zeon
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  #3395740 21-Jul-2025 01:05
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I thought that if the SIM card was turned on in any country it would trigger the daily charge? So as long as you don't have data roaming on or make any outbound calls it won't trigger the charge? What about if the phone gets an inbound call that you don't answer or an SMS?




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Linux
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  #3395742 21-Jul-2025 05:26
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@Zeon Inbound calls will trigger daily roaming charge - inbound SMS no as they are not charged

SaltyNZ
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  #3395757 21-Jul-2025 08:28
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An unanswered inbound call will trigger the daily charge (because we don't know that the call isn't going to be answered when we do the charge) but you should see it credited back on the bill.




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These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

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