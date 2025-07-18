Greetings,

From this thread:

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=317382

It appeared that sending an SMS while using Wifi calling triggers the daily roaming charge (note: apologies, I've incorrectly assumed the OP was using an eSIM, which may not be case - although, it shouldn't make any difference whether its's eSIM or hotspot/AP data).

Can anyone confirm if this is still the case with 2D please?

From what I've read in another thread, this is not an issue with One NZ.

TIA.

Edit: Added eSIM note