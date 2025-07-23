Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)no kyc pre-paid plan for sms roaming to australia
BillBobSam

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#320259 23-Jul-2025 19:30
Send private message quote this post

Hello. I'm Australian and don't currently live in NZ but am looking at getting another phone number for sms verification purposes and dont like giving out ID in the age of all this cybercrime. I like the idea of having a number in another country and heard that NZ doesnt have KYC requirements for pre-paid plans and am wondering if this is actually true form anyones experience, and also want to know if anyone can recommend any cheap plans available to do this, ideally esim that has free or low cost sms roaming because the phone will be in Australia roaming from a network here.

 

 

 

Ive heard some USA providers technically can do this but something about some e911 stuff makes it difficult.

 

 

 

Thanks for any assistance.

Create new topic
RunningMan
8953 posts

Uber Geek


  #3396636 23-Jul-2025 19:53
Send private message quote this post

Had to look up what KYC is.

 

Found it: https://kyc.org.nz/ 



Asteros
252 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3396643 23-Jul-2025 20:02
Send private message quote this post

Yes NZ doesn’t have the onerous Australian ID requirements for prepaid sims. However phone verification using an NZ number for Australian services/websites is probably not a great idea. You might be flagged for fraud purposes and locked out geographically when signing up for services. From memory you will need to travel to NZ to activate the Prepaid sim - I believe esims are the same. As for roaming, there aren’t any cheap options unless you utilise free overseas Wifi calling and this will only work overseas on One or 2degrees sims and require a phone that has Wifi calling enabled for One NZ or 2 Degrees. What phone will you use? This is not entirely straightforward.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Raising the Bar for Smartphones
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Brings New Edge-To-Edge FlexWindow
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01

Epson Launches New AM-C550Z WorkForce Enterprise printer
Posted 9-Jul-2025 18:22

Samsung Releases Smart Monitor M9
Posted 9-Jul-2025 17:46

Nearly Half of Older Kiwis Still Write their Passwords on Paper
Posted 9-Jul-2025 08:42

D-Link 4G+ Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 DWR-933M Mobile Hotspot Review
Posted 1-Jul-2025 11:34

Oppo A5 Series Launches With New Levels of Durability
Posted 30-Jun-2025 10:15








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright