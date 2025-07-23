BillBobSam

Hello. I'm Australian and don't currently live in NZ but am looking at getting another phone number for sms verification purposes and dont like giving out ID in the age of all this cybercrime. I like the idea of having a number in another country and heard that NZ doesnt have KYC requirements for pre-paid plans and am wondering if this is actually true form anyones experience, and also want to know if anyone can recommend any cheap plans available to do this, ideally esim that has free or low cost sms roaming because the phone will be in Australia roaming from a network here.

Ive heard some USA providers technically can do this but something about some e911 stuff makes it difficult.

Thanks for any assistance.