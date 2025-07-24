PaulFindlay:

Hi all,



Despite not asking for explicit permission/consent.. 2degrees broadband customers' payment history appears to be consistently reported to credit agencies. This appears to have the downside of any missed direct debit (even if manually paid the same day or auto retried by 2degrees) being reporting as a late payment.



This hasn't just been experienced by myself but a number of customers: https://old.reddit.com/r/newzealand/comments/1jupov1/2degrees_customers_beware/mm6w3ws/



I asked for the 2degrees team about details of this and got some really uninformed replies about the Credit Reporting Privacy Code requiring this, how they completely and utterly comply with the Credit Reporting Privacy Code and that the Privacy Policy covers this. When I personally signed up, it was in the privacy policy as only happening if one agrees/consents: https://web.archive.org/web/20240805020551/https://www.2degrees.nz/termsofuse/privacy-policy



I hope this is a helpful public service notice for anyone who cares about their privacy and credit rating. Especially in the face of recent price rises which may not be reflected in ones direct debit setups. So far 2degrees has express no interest in remediating the situation to me, so I have emailed the Privacy commissioner.





Hmm in hindsight this may apply to all Vocus companies and the credit agencies have my broadband under Vocus Group.