2degrees data pay monthly no usage
#320347 3-Aug-2025 12:11
Anyone else noticed data rating is not happening and data balance is not decreasing? Yesterday no data usage

  #3399510 3-Aug-2025 13:19
The usage you see is based on CDRs. The legacy OCS only cuts a CDR at the very end of a data session. After the latest EPC core upgrades which tweaked the way the Diameter charging worked to better hold open idle sessions, our network is ironically now so good that you can go days without your session closing, and causing a CDR to be cut. This means you will often find you have "no" usage for days and then suddenly used many gigs on a single day. We recognise this is a bit annoying but at the moment there is little we can do about it, sorry.




