KiwiSurfer

2deg incorrectly debiting $1.20 for Free data hour
#322777 21-Sep-2025 22:16
Noticed in my spend history some debits of $1.20 for data hours which I thought was werid as I only ever use the free hour. I did notice recenty that sometimes I get a special offer of a extra free hour and wondered if the $1.20 debits are from those. And so it happened today I had two different Free data hour offers -- so I tried the second one (as I think that is the 'Special' offer rather than the standard free hour that comes at the top of the list) and yep it debited $1.20 straight away.

 

Proof -- step by step repdroduction below.

 

Step 1 - Balance beforehand. $2.40

 

 

 

Step 2 - Check Data Hour offers -- confirm the standard free hour is there. Ignore that one.

 

 

Step 3 - Go down to My Stash and confirm there is a second free hour there. Note the 'Free' button. Click that.

 

 

Step 4 - Pop up saying 'Free' once again. Click 'Confirm'.

 

 

Step 5 - Confirmation of 1 Hour data pack. No mention of a $1.20 debit etc.

 

 

Step 6 - Check credit balance and note it is now $1.

  #3417274 21-Sep-2025 23:08
I'm removing the images with your phone number.













