Congested tower in Pokeno
grantius

Geek
#322786 22-Sep-2025 17:20
Hey team,

 

I have noticed 2degrees getting progressively worse and worse speeds and experience on the Pokeno tower over the last few years.

 

 

 

I have tested today at 5pm within line of site of the tower, with -77rsrp strength on my Galaxy S23 Ultra. Band 3 with CA DL+UL of b8 or b28, doesn't make much of a difference between them.

 

Essentially during peak times I struggle to get above single digit throughput on download (3-8mbps) to any speedtest server, and for upload the 2degrees speedtest server just times out and rejects it. Other servers for upload I get around 27mbps which is fine. Off peak is also around 27mbps for both.

 

I know there's some people from 2dg on here, if you wouldn't mind taking a look as the new builds here have exploded and other people I have talked to have said they are experiencing similar. 

 

When summer kicks in I worry with the volume of people going to the ice cream shops if it's going to completely die.

 

 

 

For reference my Spark SIM to the tower that's on same hill 5 minutes later it will happily do 46 down 35 up during this time.

 

Thanks!

Stu

Stu
Hammered
Uber Geek
  #3417486 22-Sep-2025 18:05
I wave at you and see wifi calling is still saving me from that issue. I hoped that when they upgraded the equipment to support LTE, that maybe they'd make some other improvements, but apparently not.




Aucklandjafa
Ultimate Geek
  #3417497 22-Sep-2025 18:35
Yeah, Spark having band 7 would dramatically improve their performance on that site. 

Linux
Uber Geek
  #3417498 22-Sep-2025 18:42
Same issue with my local serving tower but it is getting upgraded to 5G and new Ericsson hardware this coming Wednesday to Friday

 

Best to watch the 2degrees status planned work page it is updated every few days



KiwiSurfer
Uber Geek
  #3417503 22-Sep-2025 18:50
Sounds like it hasn't had it's upgrade yet.

 

The last time I was in the area my phone got L700/L900/L1800 off the Pokeno tower and the enb ID was in the 6xxx range indicating still on old Huawei gear. I didn't see any sign of L2100 and looks like neither have you. So quite possibly only 10 MHz L700 + 5 MHz L900 + 20 MHz L1800. Most phones can't do L700 and L900 CA at the same time so normally it's eiter L700+L1800 or L900+L1800.

 

Adding NR3500 and L2100 can bring that up to (10 MHz L700 / 5 MHz L900) + 20 MHz L1800 + 20 MHz L2100 + 80 MHz NR3500 to a total of 125/130 Mhz CA.

 

2degrees are slowly replacing every single cell site with entirely new Ericsson equipment so it'll take a while but once it's done the speeds will be much improved.

 

May be worth looking into One NZ/Spark if you can swap providers for a while. Always a bit of a gamble as Spark may be better here but worse elsewhere.

Linux
Uber Geek
  #3417511 22-Sep-2025 19:15
@grantius After the new Ericsson hardware is added and upgrade to 5G speed will be in the 100's of Mbps

