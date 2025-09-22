Hey team,

I have noticed 2degrees getting progressively worse and worse speeds and experience on the Pokeno tower over the last few years.

I have tested today at 5pm within line of site of the tower, with -77rsrp strength on my Galaxy S23 Ultra. Band 3 with CA DL+UL of b8 or b28, doesn't make much of a difference between them.

Essentially during peak times I struggle to get above single digit throughput on download (3-8mbps) to any speedtest server, and for upload the 2degrees speedtest server just times out and rejects it. Other servers for upload I get around 27mbps which is fine. Off peak is also around 27mbps for both.

I know there's some people from 2dg on here, if you wouldn't mind taking a look as the new builds here have exploded and other people I have talked to have said they are experiencing similar.

When summer kicks in I worry with the volume of people going to the ice cream shops if it's going to completely die.

For reference my Spark SIM to the tower that's on same hill 5 minutes later it will happily do 46 down 35 up during this time.

Thanks!