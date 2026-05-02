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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Trouble porting number from Orcon to Kogan
ChrisNZL

312 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 29


#324592 2-May-2026 12:32
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Orcon's been good for many years, but their price+data offering is not cost-effective anymore.

 

I am trying to port my existing mobile number to Kogan.

 

After some hours this morning, Kogan's portal says the transfer request has failed.

 

I never received any confirmation txt on my Orcon SIM.

 

Additionally, I can't log into https://mobile.orcon.net.nz/ on my desktop - request times out. Making phone calls from the Orcon SIM still works.

 

(edit: I am able to log into https://www.orcon.net.nz/myorcon/ okay)

 

2degrees status page says there are self-service issues as of yesterday.

 

Could this be related? Kogan does not say why the transfer has failed.

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chrisvp
28 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 62

Trusted
2degrees

  #3486516 2-May-2026 13:02
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Hi Chris, can you reach out with a DM and provide your mobile number or account code and I'll have a look for you?  FYI, I'm heading away from 2pm so I'm on limited time until tomorrow :)  Ideally I can get your details and get something moving for you.

 


Regards

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