Orcon's been good for many years, but their price+data offering is not cost-effective anymore.

I am trying to port my existing mobile number to Kogan.

After some hours this morning, Kogan's portal says the transfer request has failed.

I never received any confirmation txt on my Orcon SIM.

Additionally, I can't log into https://mobile.orcon.net.nz/ on my desktop - request times out. Making phone calls from the Orcon SIM still works.

(edit: I am able to log into https://www.orcon.net.nz/myorcon/ okay)

2degrees status page says there are self-service issues as of yesterday.

Could this be related? Kogan does not say why the transfer has failed.