Freeview Streaming TV is rolling out across the most popular Smart TVs from December 2022.

The app is available on 2018+ Samsung and LG Smart TVs, as well as on Sony, TCL, Philips, Panasonic Smart TVs running Android OS 8.0+. It's also arriving on non-Android 2017+ Panasonic Smart TVs from early 2023.