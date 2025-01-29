Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Optus d2 and impact on tvnz / free view reception
hobsonlea

#318555 29-Jan-2025 06:21
Hi,
Live in queenstown and looks like I may have lost free satellite channels, (no signal on Samsung tv) nothing changed in setup, wondering whether the orbit issues for our satellite may be the cause.

Peter

BarTender
  #3336855 29-Jan-2025 07:12
Yes. That will absolutely be the problem. You will most likely need to get your dish realigned. So either find a child to send up to the roof with a spanner and screwdriver while you sit in front of your TV looking at the signal strength. Or pay someone to come and fix it.

 
 
 
 

wellygary
  #3336882 29-Jan-2025 09:36
BarTender:

 

find a child to send up to the roof with a spanner and screwdriver while you sit in front of your TV looking at the signal strength. 

 

 

You can get them to clean you chimney pots while they are up there, and when they get down they can pull out the cotton waste in your weaving loom :) 

Phazir50
  #3337166 30-Jan-2025 01:35
The loss of your free channels might not be due to receiver dish alignment.  There are a few separate issues to consider.  Firstly, some, if not all, channels are changing to a newer video codec that will allow HD video resolution.  Some older receivers cannot process the newer codec so you will get audio but no video.  If you can still hear the free channels this might be your issue.  The fix, buy a new receiver.  Secondly, you might need a new LNB as some older models cannot receive one of the new frequencies (10707 MHz?).  Fix; Buy a new LNB.  Thirdly, as alluded to above, dish alignment.  D1 is at 160° East and D2 is at 156° East.  I live in Oamaru and I can tune to the D2 satellite with only a very small drop in signal strength so no ladder work for me.  Fourthly, you could go 'broadcast free' and just use a good fibre broadband connection, if available.  

 

I am going to buy a new receiver.  My Sony Bravia TV is not 'Smart capable' so a new receiver will provide broadcast and streaming options.  On that note, some feedback on receiver model options will be appreciated.  



Spyware
  #3337172 30-Jan-2025 06:56
Phazir50:

 

The loss of your free channels might not be due to receiver dish alignment.  There are a few separate issues to consider.  Firstly, some, if not all, channels are changing to a newer video codec that will allow HD video resolution.  Some older receivers cannot process the newer codec so you will get audio but no video.  If you can still hear the free channels this might be your issue.  The fix, buy a new receiver.  Secondly, you might need a new LNB as some older models cannot receive one of the new frequencies (10707 MHz?).  Fix; Buy a new LNB.  Thirdly, as alluded to above, dish alignment.  D1 is at 160° East and D2 is at 156° East.  I live in Oamaru and I can tune to the D2 satellite with only a very small drop in signal strength so no ladder work for me.  Fourthly, you could go 'broadcast free' and just use a good fibre broadband connection, if available.  

 

I am going to buy a new receiver.  My Sony Bravia TV is not 'Smart capable' so a new receiver will provide broadcast and streaming options.  On that note, some feedback on receiver model options will be appreciated.  

 

 

Mostly wrong. D2 is at 160E, D3/10 at 156E. D1 was retired to 152E in April 2023. The DVB-S/S2 tuner in any modern TV meets Freeview spec and will work with newer codec. Sky Open has changed from mpeg2 to H.264 still standard definition - 576i.

 

Your comment about 10707 is just total nonsense. LNB used by Sky is 10750 MHz local oscillator to receive frequencies 950 to 2150 MHz above 10750. Do the math. Then do the math with a 11300 MHz LNB.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Phazir50
  #3337409 30-Jan-2025 14:16
"Mostly correct":  

 

The information I posted was derived from reputable sources, including the Freeview web site, Freeview forum and the Optus web site.  The D1 satellite, is still functioning with the final switch over apparently happening in April 2025 and is located at 160° East.  The D2 satellite is at 152° East, C1 at 156° East (my inadvertent mix up).  

 

You are correct that 'modern' receivers will receive the new codec, but you will see that I said 'some older' receivers will not do so.  My receiver is 12 years old and does not comply with the newer standard and it is probable others have the same issue.  Here is a quote from Freeview:

 

"As part of the satellite transition, Freeview's satellite TV service needs to be updated.

 

Sky Open, eden+1, Bravo+1 and Al Jazeera will be updated on 22 January, with further network updates required ahead of the satellite replacement in April.  

 

Unfortunately, older satellite boxes can't pickup the updated channels and need to be replaced. Unless replaced, older satellite boxes will lose all channels when further network updates are made."

 

(Freeview web site 28 January 2025).  

 

In regards to the "10707" frequency, you will see that I had a question mark bracketed with that value indicating I was not sure of the value.  The advice about perhaps needing to replace the LNB was from a Freeview Forum or notification, as far as I can remember.  This is what the Dish TV web site says about LNBs:

 

"The 10750 LNB is more often used for Sky Receivers, or specific satellites that require a 10750 or lower L.O. Frequency.  Where the 11300 LNB is more commonly used in Freeview Satellite Installations.   Dish TV Satellite Receivers will work with a 10750 LNB."

 

I make no other comments.  

openmedia
  #3337448 30-Jan-2025 15:39
@Phazir50 You'll find that Optus D2 replaced D1 at 160E some time ago

 

Also Optus C1 was replaced by Optus 10 and co-located with Optus D3 at 156E

 

  • https://www.lyngsat.com/Optus-D3-10.html




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

Spyware
  #3337450 30-Jan-2025 15:46
Phazir50:

 

"Mostly correct":  

 

The information I posted was derived from reputable sources, including the Freeview web site, Freeview forum and the Optus web site.  The D1 satellite, is still functioning with the final switch over apparently happening in April 2025 and is located at 160° East.  The D2 satellite is at 152° East, C1 at 156° East (my inadvertent mix up).  

 

 

Forums and some websites can be full of outdated and misinformation.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



Oblivian
  #3337530 30-Jan-2025 19:08
Phazir50:

 

 The D1 satellite, is still functioning with the final switch over apparently happening in April 2025 and is located at 160° East.  The D2 satellite is at 152° East, C1 at 156° East (my inadvertent mix up).  

 

 

Almost like generative AI aggregation response edge mobile browser gives asking it.

 

If you ignore those results and go straight to sources..

 

https://freeviewnz.tv/support/setup-equipment/satellite-dish-alignment-and-lnb-adjustment/

 

 

 

signal is properly aligned to the Optus D2 Satellite, which hosts all the channels available on the platform

 

 

 

 

hobsonlea

  #3337534 30-Jan-2025 19:48
Thx, the following link was also helpful.
Btw I’ve got a 2 yr old Samsung smart tv.

https://freeviewnz.tv/support/technical-help/satellite-reception-issues-at-similar-times-each-day/

tweake
  #3337540 30-Jan-2025 20:34
https://freeviewnz.tv/support/setup-equipment/satellite-dish-alignment-and-lnb-adjustment/

 

"One such step could involve adjusting the LNB (Low Noise Blocker), "

 

thats actually Low Noise Block converter (or down converter). ie its takes a block of frequency's and moves it all down to a different set of frequencies, and you can get them for other frequencies like uhf/vhf. even the pro's get basics wrong at times.

Spyware
  #3337546 30-Jan-2025 21:26
This gem of incorrectness from https://freeviewnz.tv/Media/o4pp5qwe/freeview-specification-2022-v15.pdf page 10.

 

HEVC High Efficiency Video Coding, also known as H.264/AVC




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Apsattv
  #3337566 31-Jan-2025 01:25
Not that it matters Optus C1 is still at 156E but heavily inclined. Its still in use for the Aussie Military UHF coms payload.

 

 

 

 

Phazir50
  #3338719 3-Feb-2025 18:12
Perhaps I have simply become hyper vigilant when watching satellite TV, but it seems to my eyes that picture quality on some transmissions has been degraded recently.  I don't know the technical terms for it, suffice to say that areas where dark and light high contrast areas intersect, the lines are fuzzy with an appearance like you get looking closely at the same in a jpeg still photo image; like tiny squiggles around edges.  Any clues?  

RunningMan
  #3338732 3-Feb-2025 18:51
Freeview DVB-S is pretty much always like that. MP2 video compression, 576i, with a fairly low bitrate doesn't make for a great picture.

Phazir50
  #3339928 6-Feb-2025 17:08
Thanks R.  
I thought as much.

