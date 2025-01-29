"Mostly correct":

The information I posted was derived from reputable sources, including the Freeview web site, Freeview forum and the Optus web site. The D1 satellite, is still functioning with the final switch over apparently happening in April 2025 and is located at 160° East. The D2 satellite is at 152° East, C1 at 156° East (my inadvertent mix up).

You are correct that 'modern' receivers will receive the new codec, but you will see that I said 'some older' receivers will not do so. My receiver is 12 years old and does not comply with the newer standard and it is probable others have the same issue. Here is a quote from Freeview:

"As part of the satellite transition, Freeview's satellite TV service needs to be updated.

Sky Open, eden+1, Bravo+1 and Al Jazeera will be updated on 22 January, with further network updates required ahead of the satellite replacement in April.

Unfortunately, older satellite boxes can't pickup the updated channels and need to be replaced. Unless replaced, older satellite boxes will lose all channels when further network updates are made."

(Freeview web site 28 January 2025).

In regards to the "10707" frequency, you will see that I had a question mark bracketed with that value indicating I was not sure of the value. The advice about perhaps needing to replace the LNB was from a Freeview Forum or notification, as far as I can remember. This is what the Dish TV web site says about LNBs:

"The 10750 LNB is more often used for Sky Receivers, or specific satellites that require a 10750 or lower L.O. Frequency. Where the 11300 LNB is more commonly used in Freeview Satellite Installations. Dish TV Satellite Receivers will work with a 10750 LNB."

I make no other comments.