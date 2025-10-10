

Interesting that you lost TV3 channels. We're not sure where out signal comes from, but we're on the Western Hills of Lower Hutt and have been fine (UHF aerial) since Freeview started. More recently our signal has become weaker and weaker. Wtth so much bad weather recently even more so. Prime / Sky has become very weak even at the best of times. TVNZ has always been excellent, and TV3 usually good. Recent storms had reduced TVNZ to less than TV3, amnd recently it's become generally weaker than TV3. In bad weather, it's non-existent.

We're in the process of switching from UHF after an aerial guy failed to get a strong signal any where from our roof. We think the problem is a tree planted over our fence - in the 1980's. It has grown a tad - it's now enormous.