Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Wellington (Upper Hutt) lost all Tv3 channels
JonnyCam

644 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 52

ID Verified

#322961 10-Oct-2025 18:24
Send private message

Anyone else on haywards transmitter having the same issue? 

 

0 signal suddenly

 

100 signal / 95 quality on tvnz channels. 

Create new topic
PhilANZ
356 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 3


  #3424311 12-Oct-2025 12:04
Send private message

Interesting that you lost TV3 channels. We're not sure where out signal comes from, but we're on the Western Hills of Lower Hutt and have been fine (UHF aerial) since Freeview started. More recently our signal has become weaker and weaker. Wtth so much bad weather recently even more so. Prime / Sky has become very weak even at the best of times. TVNZ has always been excellent, and TV3 usually good. Recent storms had reduced TVNZ to less than TV3, amnd recently it's become generally weaker than TV3. In bad weather, it's non-existent.
We're in the process of switching from UHF after an aerial guy failed to get a strong signal any where from our roof. We think the problem is a tree planted over our fence - in the 1980's. It has grown a tad - it's now enormous.



rscole86
5000 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 462

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3424682 13-Oct-2025 15:57
Send private message

An Upper Hutt Facebook community page has had the below posted after someone messaged Kordia.

 

 

 

Over the weekend, Wellington Electricity identified a downed line that is responsible for the mains power outage at Haywards (HWS).

 

Restoration efforts were delayed due to difficult access conditions, including a muddy track and the remote location of the downed line. To enable access, the track needed to be cut.

 

Wellington Electricity has confirmed that Treescape has completed the necessary track clearing, allowing linesmen to reach the affected area. Restoration work is scheduled to proceed today.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 