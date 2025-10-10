Anyone else on haywards transmitter having the same issue?
0 signal suddenly
100 signal / 95 quality on tvnz channels.
An Upper Hutt Facebook community page has had the below posted after someone messaged Kordia.
Over the weekend, Wellington Electricity identified a downed line that is responsible for the mains power outage at Haywards (HWS).
Restoration efforts were delayed due to difficult access conditions, including a muddy track and the remote location of the downed line. To enable access, the track needed to be cut.
Wellington Electricity has confirmed that Treescape has completed the necessary track clearing, allowing linesmen to reach the affected area. Restoration work is scheduled to proceed today.
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