We're having to replace our UHF twin tuner with what I assume is VHF / satellite twin tuner. I understand (reluctantly) the concerns about copyright, and I usually use it for delayed viewing. Our new TV itself does both, but when I went back to ask, the record function doesn't work in NZ. I would have taken it back, but it has too many other limitations, so even if it did work, it would be of little use to us. So I'm still trying to find a way to record Freeview (VHF) and later to be able to save a copy to Blu-ray if required.
We've transferred most of our current HD content to removable disks at least once when the HD was full, and the new recorders generally have double the capacity of our old one, but even if we didn't want to have them on Blu-ray, I know (having learned the hard way) that disks fail, hence the need for backups.
I used to be moderately geeky (just found since turning 70, I'm almost certainly on the autism spectrum), but health issues have slowed my mind a bit. I suspect the solution is to transfer to the laptop and record from there, but I have no idea how to connect the Freeview recorder's HDD to the network.