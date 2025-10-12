

So much has happened since my last post. Most importantly, my brain and body have improved a little. I'm still finding I can do more as we go - not sure where the limits are. Still lingering stroke effects, plus Cheyne-Stokes apnoea (roughly every minute while I'm sleeping, but the water on the brain issues seem to be still fading. So much better. Plus, I finally had the skin cancer removed from my scalp - it only took a year or so.

We currently have another new TV. The old one was OK, but once the satellite aerial arrived, it died within a couple of hours. Interesting lesson, given old, new first, and new current are all Panasonic. The difference in quality between them is hard to believe. Even the price is not anywhere near the old one (but still roughly double the cheap and nasty one). Our old one had long ago lost all the built-in functions (copyright ended), but the TV still worked (when the UHF aerial was not affected by weather - Sky Open was always weak).

The first new TV seemed to be OK - until the aerial connection broke. It was amazingly lighter, and I initially saw that as good - until it broke. The current one is much heavier - feels much more solid. The one downside is what I again saw as an improvement. Instead of the Play Store, it came with Amazon's equivalent. For some reason, it doesn't have apps for SkyOpen, Maori and Shine. Can't even find a way to get them installed from the Play Store.

I do not like the Dish TV box, but at the moment it suffices. The one thing was can't do is transfer content to a Blu-ray disk. If we did know in advance that we wanted to keep it, we'd record it on our original UHF twin tuner / Blu-ray recorder IF the conditions for the VHF signal were OK.

So not ideal, but OK. Recording content on Blu-ray is hard to imagine, given the content on TV these days. For now, we can keep it on HD, although I don't have any great faith in its quality.

The other thing that has changed is our internet. They raised the price, but when our bill arrived, it had actually gone down. I said we'd stay on it for a trial period. It is certainly slower, but generally it's not too noticeable. And at $5 less than we were paying (the new price is $10 more than we were paying), plus I'm no longer working, so it seems to be working out OK. The previous quota has been removed - it's now reasonable use - a lot more than we use.

Thanks for all the help.