I've been hosting websites and working with Wordpress for nearly 15 years now. Nothing fancy, just helping local businesses as best I can. Simple sites, supported themes and plugins only. I first started with HTML in the mid 90's so I'm capable of building from scratch too with a range of languages and CMS's.

But over the years I've come to have a growing resentment of iPhones. Whenever there is a problem, it's always someone with an iPhone.

One client would lose their email password every time they ran an iOs update. Then it would try to access the account multiple times over the next 15 minutes resulting in their IP address being locked from the website.

Another couldn't use anchor links, you know, just plain old domain.com/#contact-us. Everyone else in the company could, on their desktops, laptops and mobiles, but not these two iPhones. They opened the correct page but just stopped randomly in the middle of the site.

One client has given up trying to work out the caching on his macbook, he just makes his updates and reboots it to check if it's worked or not.

And finnaly today, I've just been in a meeting to potentially take over and rebuild an existing site. One of the issues they raised was the Hero section not being responsive. It was a simple coloured background, an icon, an H1, and a two line <P>. Every device we had on hand was fine, Dell and HP laptops of various sizes and resolutions, Oneplus, Samsung and Oppo phones, but there was one person in the room, with an iPhone, showing they had to scroll down two pages to get past the H1 because it wouldn't resize like every other device.

Am I imagining this or do others find these issues as well?