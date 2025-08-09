Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsIT Pro and developersIssues using 3rd Port on ONT
networkn

Networkn
32368 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#320396 9-Aug-2025 09:57


Hi. 

 

We have 2 connections on our ONT, one PPPOE (port1) and one DHCP (port2)

 

We are connecting a Fortigate to the third port.  It's a DHCP enabled connection. 

 

If we connect the same firewall to the DHCP enabled second port, we get an immediate connection. 

 

Essentially according the provider, the Firewall sends a request, gets an acknowledgement, sends another request and eventually after back and forward for a bit, won't connect and throws an error. 

 

We have disconnected ports 1 and 2 and restarted the ONT, no change. 

 

Anyone seen anything similar? 

networkn

Networkn
32368 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3401199 9-Aug-2025 09:58


Argh. Seems like a known issue. 

 



BMarquis
449 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus
Lifetime subscriber

  #3401201 9-Aug-2025 10:13


No, don’t believe AI.

 

what you are seeing is not related to a very very old issue we had, specifically with DHCP relay (not normal DHCP) on 2nd Gen ONTs.

 

 

lxsw20
3557 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3401202 9-Aug-2025 10:31


Have you got vlan tagged/untagged set per the ISPs settings?

 

 

 

What happens if you plug a laptop directly into the connection?



networkn

Networkn
32368 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3401211 9-Aug-2025 10:38


BMarquis:

 

No, don’t believe AI.

 

what you are seeing is not related to a very very old issue we had, specifically with DHCP relay (not normal DHCP) on 2nd Gen ONTs.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Seems very similar in symptom. Is there any chance it's a new bug on the new ONT?

