NZ domiciled paid webmail with old-fashioned billing?
#322789 22-Sep-2025 18:15
Hello all,

 

I'm wondering who I can pay for webmail which is:

 

     

  1. funded by me, not by advertising or by training an AI
  2. functionally a drop-in replacement for gmail
  3. not tied to my choice of ISP
  4. stored at rest in New Zealand
  5. processed near the storage
  6. generally subject only to New Zealand law (modulo my counterparty)
  7. billed on paper (because whether I have an email address to receive on is exactly the open question)
  8. settled by direct debit to a New Zealand bank account

 

My nirvana would include paying up front for, at the end of the relationship, two copies of the data on whatever removable media is current, and the provider to use best endeavors to locate my executors, in order to deliver the data to them.

 

I recognise that this is desparately old-fashioned.  I used to have a career in tech.  Now that tech has moved on, I loathe not having a hands-wet understanding of it.  These are the criteria on which I'm contemplating trusting it.

 

Regards,
James.

  #3417499 22-Sep-2025 18:43
I can't think of any NZ options that would fit more than 5 out of 8 of your points above.  Good luck getting paper billing out of any tech-centric company these days.

 

If you can put up with IMAP/SMTP, consider 1st Domains.  A good Kiwi company (Voyager) that I can't picture every selling to an offshore company.

 

  #3417513 22-Sep-2025 19:25
7) I can't see happening

