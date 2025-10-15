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ForumsIT Pro and developersSMS gateway providers or self hosted?
maffey

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#323000 15-Oct-2025 07:56
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Years ago we set up our own SMS gateway to send Transactional SMS messages to NZ and AUS. Our system is three Android phones with a dedicated app.  3 Phones gives us redundancy. iPhone's are not an option because you cannot programmatically send an SMS message from an IOS APP.

 

We built our own gateway because we found paid/cloud gateways to be unreliable (max 95% delivered) and expensive at around 16cents a text.  Sending SMS this way is in breach of the telco's T & Cs, but it is the most reliable way I have found to send SMS.  

 

With the 3g networks being turned off, we have upgraded the mobile phones to 4g phones.  Since then, the system has become less robust as newer Andriod phones are more fussy about long running apps and power management.

 

 

 

Any advice on where to from here is appreciated.  If you send SMS mainly to NZ and AUS, which provided to you use or have you made your own gateway?

 

 

 

 

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SirHumphreyAppleby
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  #3424973 15-Oct-2025 08:49
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I've used SMTP2Go with a client and found their service to be reliable. I forget the name of the service they are using behind the scenes (I can probably look it up for you), but they were cheaper than going directly.

 

Since then, I also found and tested GatewayAPI and they also seemed to be able to reliably deliver SMS messages to my mobile. All the other 'cheap' services were unreliable, so I can only recommend those two.



maffey

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  #3424974 15-Oct-2025 08:53
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SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

I've used SMTP2Go with a client and found their service to be reliable. I forget the name of the service they are using behind the scenes (I can probably look it up for you), but they were cheaper than going directly.

 

Since then, I also found and tested GatewayAPI and they also seemed to be able to reliably deliver SMS messages to my mobile. All the other 'cheap' services were unreliable, so I can only recommend those two.

 

 

Thank you

SirHumphreyAppleby
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  #3424987 15-Oct-2025 08:57
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maffey:

 

Thank you

 

 

No problem. I should have mentioned that SMTP2Go is based in New Zealand and the service they use is based either in New Zealand or Australia, so they're probably your best bet for delivery into those regions and will be able to actively work towards solving any delivery issues.



jupjohn
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  #3425113 15-Oct-2025 12:40
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SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

I've used SMTP2Go with a client and found their service to be reliable.

 

 

 

 

+1 for SMTP2Go. I've only used their SMS service a handful of times with a small recipient list (which were all fine,) but have used them for email delivery for years and they've always been solid - both service & support.

 

Pricing-wise, they're around 12c/segment: https://support.smtp2go.com/hc/en-gb/articles/6352101968409-SMS-Messaging-Overview

SirHumphreyAppleby
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  #3425114 15-Oct-2025 12:46
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jupjohn:

 

Pricing-wise, they're around 12c/segment: https://support.smtp2go.com/hc/en-gb/articles/6352101968409-SMS-Messaging-Overview

 

 

$0.07 for Aus/NZ messages which OP is primarily sending.

jupjohn
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  #3425115 15-Oct-2025 12:48
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SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

jupjohn:

 

Pricing-wise, they're around 12c/segment: https://support.smtp2go.com/hc/en-gb/articles/6352101968409-SMS-Messaging-Overview

 

 

$0.07 for Aus/NZ messages which OP is primarily sending.

 

 

That's $0.07 USD 😁 Should be about 12c NZD.

 
 
 
 

Shop on-line at New World now for your groceries (affiliate link).
SirHumphreyAppleby
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  #3425116 15-Oct-2025 12:50
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jupjohn:

 

That's $0.07 USD 😁 Should be about 12c NZD.

 

 

Sorry, yes. I forgot I was dealing with $US.

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