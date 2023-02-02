Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Samsung Galaxy S23 Announcement and Owners Thread
Announced at Unpacked 2023.

 

Seems kind of iterative rather than ground breaking. Although it does seem more and more like a camera you can talk, text and browse on…

 

Certainly that’s what the Unpacked 2023 emphasized.

 

Anyone lining up?





Ordered S23+ this morning via EDU store. ETA Feb 9th.

The price rise is a factor, and the Samsung boost on offer is $100, which is a little on the low-side.

 

The Ultra looks great but I'm sure it will be had for quite a bit less in not too long.

Was really hoping to upgrade from my s10e however i cant justify 1.6k for a phone. Might have to look at the A series...



Looking to upgrade from my S21+ and not a bad offer on 2degrees site $952 (trade in offer)

The camera you can use as a smart phone aspect seems to be the way everyone is going - have we reached a peak of some sort in mobile computing? 

 

Is there only so much you can do re processor power and battery and screen tech before it becomes a moot point? 

 

 

 

I like the sound of the camera on the S23 Ultra - 10x Optical zoom, with a wide-angle 200MP main camera sounds great on paper. 

 

 

 

Will be interesting to see how good it is in practice. 200MP does seem...overkill. 




As I read it, that's not really a reduction in price. The "off" number is what you get on a tradein for your existing phone, so you are effectively paying the retail price. 

Was thinking of ordering if the 2degrees preorder bundle was decent, since they are offering nothing I might just pay for a new battery in my 20 ultra.



I can't even tradein zfold4, no option. Bit heavy for me and I prefer better camera.

At least no Samsung Processors this round. You get a Snapdragon and YOU get a Snapdragon and *YOU* get a Snapdragon.

 

I'm all for anything that makes the screen tougher.

 

Anyone seen a benchmark on processor? My S22 Ultra feels snappy, but happy for anything that makes it faster.

 

 

The Samsung store offer isn't bad either, bonus double storage and additional RAM, evoucher of $250 to be used on their store, $100 additional trade in bonus.

 

Am waiting for pbtech's bundles though before I decide.

 

xchangemobile can always be used for a tradein when we buy from outside the samsung NZ store...hopefully they include $100 extra trade in bonus for the S23 as well.

@soggychups: Perhaps a more effective option is to look s/h for a previous gen S series phone? I imagine there'll be many S22s (of all flavours) up for sale soon, and I imagine most if not all of these will provide a better experience than the current A series.

 

These phones come with a two year warranty so it's also likely you'll still have warranty coverage when you buy s/h.

 

As an example, I bought an S21 Ultra from a seller here on GZ - I think it cost me $800. Makes the net cost of upgrading incredibly affordable, and will certainly be what I look to do next time.

