Dingbatt: Announced at Unpacked 2023. Seems kind of iterative rather than ground breaking. Although it does seem more and more like a camera you can talk, text and browse on… Certainly that’s what the Unpacked 2023 emphasized. Anyone lining up?

The camera you can use as a smart phone aspect seems to be the way everyone is going - have we reached a peak of some sort in mobile computing?

Is there only so much you can do re processor power and battery and screen tech before it becomes a moot point?

I like the sound of the camera on the S23 Ultra - 10x Optical zoom, with a wide-angle 200MP main camera sounds great on paper.

Will be interesting to see how good it is in practice. 200MP does seem...overkill.