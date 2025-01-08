So, apparently Silicone Carbon Battery enhancements to the Li-Ion batteries are seeing massive increases in capacity at smaller weights and thinner too. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem that Samsung is onboard. :( My S24 is a heavy thick thing compared to some of the other flagships I've held and played with recently.

Tests from the OnePlus 13 show the new CPU isn't just the incremental 5-10% performance increases. They are seeing 36-44% uplift in ANTUTU and Geekbench and 14% graphics performance improvements! All this whilst producing comfortably 1.5 days at full noise! 4500 nits peak brightness as well. That's mind blowing, eyeball searing, eye socket boiling bright.

Also, it seems that Samsung has finally all but abandoned it's curved edges!