Waiting for the announcement on Galaxy Unpacked 2025, 23 January.
Event streaming live starting 7 AM NZ.
I know it won't be happening, but I just want the back of my phone to be flat so it doesn't rock when placed on a flat surface, and having held the google pixel phones recently, whatever they did, everyone should copy it.
So, apparently Silicone Carbon Battery enhancements to the Li-Ion batteries are seeing massive increases in capacity at smaller weights and thinner too. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem that Samsung is onboard. :( My S24 is a heavy thick thing compared to some of the other flagships I've held and played with recently.
Tests from the OnePlus 13 show the new CPU isn't just the incremental 5-10% performance increases. They are seeing 36-44% uplift in ANTUTU and Geekbench and 14% graphics performance improvements! All this whilst producing comfortably 1.5 days at full noise! 4500 nits peak brightness as well. That's mind blowing, eyeball searing, eye socket boiling bright.
Also, it seems that Samsung has finally all but abandoned it's curved edges!
Even the OPPO Find X8 Pro instore now was first flagahip to get the new Snapdragon X, same in latest laptops. Like you said also came with 5910mAh OPPO Silicon-carbon Battery. Samsung didnt even want to spend on the Snapdragon X for S25??
Both of which are reasons why I intend to ditch Sammy this year and going back to OnePlus since OnePlus 6 Pro.
Oppo Find X8 Pro has MTK Dimensity 9400 not SD (I assume you meant SD 8 Elite?)
This year I am going to seriously consider another option
Samsung has disappointed by sticking with 5000mAh battery with the aging 45W PPS charging speed for another year.
will NZ get snapdragon and will Snapdragon get APT-X adaptive?
is there any way to find out remaining/current battery capacity on the Samsung without rooting it?
daunjan: The OnePlus 13 was launched at CES should be available 2 weeks, and the Oppo x8 ultra around the corner. Samsung needs to step their game up.
Yup, absolutely agree with that.
Can I ask why? Can you not get a full day out of the battery, 6-8h screen on time for mixed tasks, less if gaming?
For most peoples use cases, it's fine as is the charger, as most charge overnight and don't need 100W charging, but its good to be able to plug in for 10 mins and get an extra 20-30% charge.
Samsung are also probably a little more cautious with respect to batteries after previous sagas so, it will come, but not this year.
I'm normally over 75% battery after a day of use on my S24U when I plug it in to charge when going to bed. Can't say I need more for day to day use.
I'd suggest you wouldn't be the target for this type of battery enhancements. I am sitting between 25-15% at the end of the day, and those aren't the heaviest days. I'd welcome another 10% battery life.
Big Sammy fan here. This year I am also keen to move away as I just don't see as much innovation as other players.
Hope I am wrong with the S25 series.
