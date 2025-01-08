Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
78875 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#318345 8-Jan-2025 16:50
Waiting for the announcement on Galaxy Unpacked 2025, 23 January.

 

Event streaming live starting 7 AM NZ.

 




networkn
Networkn
32088 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3329226 8-Jan-2025 17:02
I know it won't be happening, but I just want the back of my phone to be flat so it doesn't rock when placed on a flat surface, and having held the google pixel phones recently, whatever they did, everyone should copy it. 

 

 

 
 
 
 

networkn
Networkn
32088 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3329370 8-Jan-2025 20:30
So, apparently Silicone Carbon Battery enhancements to the Li-Ion batteries are seeing massive increases in capacity at smaller weights and thinner too. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem that Samsung is onboard. :( My S24 is a heavy thick thing compared to some of the other flagships I've held and played with recently. 

 

Tests from the OnePlus 13 show the new CPU isn't just the incremental 5-10% performance increases. They are seeing 36-44% uplift in ANTUTU and Geekbench and 14% graphics performance improvements! All this whilst producing comfortably 1.5 days at full noise! 4500 nits peak brightness as well. That's mind blowing, eyeball searing, eye socket boiling bright. 

 

Also, it seems that Samsung has finally all but abandoned it's curved edges!

daunjan
134 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3329382 8-Jan-2025 21:15
Even the OPPO Find X8 Pro instore now was first flagahip to get the new Snapdragon X, same in latest laptops.  Like you said also came with 5910mAh OPPO Silicon-carbon Battery. Samsung didnt even want to spend on the  Snapdragon X for S25??



mrgsm021
1450 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3329395 8-Jan-2025 22:10
networkn:

 

So, apparently Silicone Carbon Battery enhancements to the Li-Ion batteries are seeing massive increases in capacity at smaller weights and thinner too. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem that Samsung is onboard. :( My S24 is a heavy thick thing compared to some of the other flagships I've held and played with recently. 

 

Tests from the OnePlus 13 show the new CPU isn't just the incremental 5-10% performance increases. They are seeing 36-44% uplift in ANTUTU and Geekbench and 14% graphics performance improvements! All this whilst producing comfortably 1.5 days at full noise! 4500 nits peak brightness as well. That's mind blowing, eyeball searing, eye socket boiling bright. 

 

Also, it seems that Samsung has finally all but abandoned it's curved edges!

 

 

Both of which are reasons why I intend to ditch Sammy this year and going back to OnePlus since OnePlus 6 Pro.

mrgsm021
1450 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3329397 8-Jan-2025 22:12
daunjan:

 

Even the OPPO Find X8 Pro instore now was first flagahip to get the new Snapdragon X, same in latest laptops.  Like you said also came with 5910mAh OPPO Silicon-carbon Battery. Samsung didnt even want to spend on the  Snapdragon X for S25??

 

 

Oppo Find X8 Pro has MTK Dimensity 9400 not SD (I assume you meant SD 8 Elite?)

networkn
Networkn
32088 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3329398 8-Jan-2025 22:16
The primary two reasons for staying with Samsung is just the global and universal support and community size, and the S Pen even though I barely use it.

 

 

This year I am going to seriously consider another option

 

 

mrgsm021
1450 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3329400 8-Jan-2025 22:20
Samsung has disappointed by sticking with 5000mAh battery with the aging 45W PPS charging speed for another year.



daunjan
134 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3329904 10-Jan-2025 10:05
The OnePlus 13 was launched at CES should be available 2 weeks, and the Oppo x8 ultra around the corner. Samsung needs to step their game up.

Batman
Mad Scientist
29660 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3329906 10-Jan-2025 10:10
will NZ get snapdragon and will Snapdragon get APT-X adaptive?

Batman
Mad Scientist
29660 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3329907 10-Jan-2025 10:10
mrgsm021:

 

Samsung has disappointed by sticking with 5000mAh battery with the aging 45W PPS charging speed for another year.

 

 

is there any way to find out remaining/current battery capacity on the Samsung without rooting it?

networkn
Networkn
32088 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3329915 10-Jan-2025 10:31
daunjan: The OnePlus 13 was launched at CES should be available 2 weeks, and the Oppo x8 ultra around the corner. Samsung needs to step their game up.

 

Yup, absolutely agree with that.

Jase2985
13401 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3329916 10-Jan-2025 10:32
mrgsm021:

 

Samsung has disappointed by sticking with 5000mAh battery with the aging 45W PPS charging speed for another year.

 

 

Can I ask why? Can you not get a full day out of the battery, 6-8h screen on time for mixed tasks, less if gaming? 

 

For most peoples use cases, it's fine as is the charger, as most charge overnight and don't need 100W charging, but its good to be able to plug in for 10 mins and get an extra 20-30% charge.

 

Samsung are also probably a little more cautious with respect to batteries after previous sagas so, it will come, but not this year.

noroad
920 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3329922 10-Jan-2025 10:57
Jase2985:

 

Can I ask why? Can you not get a full day out of the battery, 6-8h screen on time for mixed tasks, less if gaming? 

 

For most peoples use cases, it's fine as is the charger, as most charge overnight and don't need 100W charging, but i

 

 

I'm normally over 75% battery after a day of use on my S24U when I plug it in to charge when going to bed. Can't say I need more for day to day use.

networkn
Networkn
32088 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3329924 10-Jan-2025 11:08
noroad:

 

I'm normally over 75% battery after a day of use on my S24U when I plug it in to charge when going to bed. Can't say I need more for day to day use.

 

 

I'd suggest you wouldn't be the target for this type of battery enhancements. I am sitting between 25-15% at the end of the day, and those aren't the heaviest days. I'd welcome another 10% battery life. 

 

 

heavenlywild
5039 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3329925 10-Jan-2025 11:09
Big Sammy fan here. This year I am also keen to move away as I just don't see as much innovation as other players.

 

Hope I am wrong with the S25 series.




