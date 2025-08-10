I have a wireless charging pad but who wants to leave their phone on the pad while it is charging? Not me

I have an ottorbox defender case, which is a good case but I can imagine over time the charging flap will get loose/worn from charging with cable.

I could cut the flap out but that would allow dust in, I could get a little plug to prevent it but then it is just something to loose

Are there any slim wireless chargers that would work with a magsafe sticker on the back of the case, I imagine this would slow charging

Or is there some kind of magnetic adapter the sits in the usb port so you can just connect the charging cable to the magnetic adapter