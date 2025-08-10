Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
S23 or similar portable wireless charger?
#320406 10-Aug-2025 19:58
I have a wireless charging pad but who wants to leave their phone on the pad while it is charging? Not me

 

 

 

I have an ottorbox defender case, which is a good case but I can imagine over time the charging flap will get loose/worn from charging with cable. 

 

 

 

I could cut the flap out but that would allow dust in, I could get a little plug to prevent it but then it is just something to loose

 

 

 

Are there any slim wireless chargers that would work with a magsafe sticker on the back of the case, I imagine this would slow charging

 

 

 

Or is there some kind of magnetic adapter the sits in the usb port so you can just connect the charging cable to the magnetic adapter

Yes, magnetic cables exist - I have one from aliexpress, but they charge only, no data. Otherwise they work well.



JemS:

 

Yes, magnetic cables exist - I have one from aliexpress, but they charge only, no data. Otherwise they work well.

 

 

Magnetic adapters that sit in the usb port do exist.

 

However, in reality I've found them more of a pain than they're worth. Unless you want to remove a fiddly little plug from the phone (and with a case, this can be doubly annoying), you need to have the same magnetic system for everywhere you are liable to want to charge the phone - in the car, at work, at your friend's place, etc. They're a great idea, but the realities of them make them a non-starter for me.




