I've installed a Reclaim Energy Co2 HWHP, with a 300L Rheem internal tank (recommended alternative to their own tank) in my new build.

It's been running for 2 weeks now, prior to that I was using the 3kw element, overall energy consumption is less however I don't have Kwh meter on the system itself (I'll trial one in due course)

So far it has been working as advertised, seems to recover quick after hot water use, faster than the element did and is quiet.

The outdoor unit looks like it belongs to a split type AC system, so not too unsightly.

I can't comment on pay back yet but tank and HP cost around $7500, compared to other water heating methods this is supposed to be the cheapest to run - not to set up though.