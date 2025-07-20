This is the end of the drain that runs alongside our driveway. The white pipe leads to a sump underground, then out down a bank out the back of our house. We get lots of leaves from neighbors trees.

Does anyone know of a better way to stop leaves and such going down this drainpipe? My current method is some wire mesh stuffed into the drain pipe, which has worked ok for a few years but gets blocked fairly easily. There's no space at the bottom to fit anything around the pipe, it's flush with the black pipe.