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ForumsHome Workshop DIYDriveway drainage - how to prevent leaves going into this drain pipe
timmmay

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#320225 20-Jul-2025 09:11
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This is the end of the drain that runs alongside our driveway. The white pipe leads to a sump underground, then out down a bank out the back of our house. We get lots of leaves from neighbors trees.

 

Does anyone know of a better way to stop leaves and such going down this drainpipe? My current method is some wire mesh stuffed into the drain pipe, which has worked ok for a few years but gets blocked fairly easily. There's no space at the bottom to fit anything around the pipe, it's flush with the black pipe.

 

 

 

 

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jonherries
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  #3395629 20-Jul-2025 11:23
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You might need to remove that and put in a drain/pit box?

 

They have a leaf filters for them - but not exactly sure how that might work. In general it works well for me as wet leaves tend to sink and the outlet is near the top, ymmv.

 

 

 

Jon



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  #3395686 20-Jul-2025 13:18
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I've got a channel drain with a special honeycomb anti leaf pattern - works very well.

eracode
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  #3395689 20-Jul-2025 13:32
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How about fixing some plastic mesh to the underside of the gratings. That would stop leaves getting down. You could then hose or broom them away or suck them up with a garden vac. Some might just dry and blow away.




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Bung
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  #3395690 20-Jul-2025 13:34
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jonherries:

 

You might need to remove that and put in a drain/pit box?

 

They have a leaf filters for them - but not exactly sure how that might work. In general it works well for me as wet leaves tend to sink and the outlet is near the top, ymmv.

 

 

 

Jon

 

 

AFAIK most councils require a pit box to trap leaves and silt before slot drains go into stormwater.

eracode
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  #3395692 20-Jul-2025 13:47
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Do you know the brand of your drain channel?




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timmmay

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  #3395696 20-Jul-2025 14:15
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Unfortunately we don't know the brand, came from Bunnings but it's no longer sold. Significant changes would require replacement, and it's about 15m long so would be somewhat expensive.

 

It doesn't go to council stormwater, it goes to an underground sump box thingy, then out down a bank, which eventually drains near a motorway. The drain predates the motorway, probably 70 years old. The drain channel is 15 years old or so.

 

eracode:

 

How about fixing some plastic mesh to the underside of the gratings. That would stop leaves getting down. You could then hose or broom them away or suck them up with a garden vac. Some might just dry and blow away.

 

 

Interesting idea. I'll think about that one, thanks. It'd be a bunch of work because it's so long.

 

 

 
 
 
 

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insane
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  #3395697 20-Jul-2025 14:22
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Mine is Ultradrain, and I see they come in different profiles/widths. Here's a picture with the honeycomb option. Basically with the holes being round the leaves can't slide into them.

 

 

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/ultra-drain-udp75-2x-piece-pack-4m/p/377432?srsltid=AfmBOor0R081HEksmGRB4tFrOrDSdhN0lsFpZFbibngU7RaFEIcktmGP

 

 

 

Doesn't appear compatible as these have a thin groove that the grate seats in, but it's possible other brands have alternate grate patterns too.

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  #3395710 20-Jul-2025 17:40
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eracode:

 

How about fixing some plastic mesh to the underside of the gratings. That would stop leaves getting down. You could then hose or broom them away or suck them up with a garden vac. Some might just dry and blow away.

 

 

^ this with the plastic mesh to the underside being this from M10 - 2 rolls covers your 15m: Gutter Guard

 

 

SepticSceptic
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  #3395737 20-Jul-2025 23:25
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I used 3mm stainless steel cable ties to affix mesh under the grate.

 

Plastic ties perished in a few months 

sidefx
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  #3395743 21-Jul-2025 07:33
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timmmay:

 

 

 

Interesting idea. I'll think about that one, thanks. It'd be a bunch of work because it's so long.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Maybe try some of those gutter brissles in it? I find just a couple in gutters near downpipes at least traps most of the the leaves and stops them going down the pipes, making it easier to clean out. Should work similar on this case and be easier than attaching grates etc?




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timmmay

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  #3395745 21-Jul-2025 07:39
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SepticSceptic:

 

I used 3mm stainless steel cable ties to affix mesh under the grate.

 

Plastic ties perished in a few months 

 

 

Interesting, thanks.

 
 
 
 

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timmmay

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  #3395746 21-Jul-2025 07:41
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sidefx:

 

Maybe try some of those gutter brissles in it? I find just a couple in gutters near downpipes at least traps most of the the leaves and stops them going down the pipes, making it easier to clean out. Should work similar on this case and be easier than attaching grates etc?

 

 

That might be a simple and effective way to reduce the leaves that make it that far - good idea, thanks. If I put it near the white pipe it should tangle the leaves up and stop them going down the drain.

 

I don't much like those for up on rooves as they gather dirt as well and things grow in them over time, but I have to clean this out every month or so, so I could keep it reasonably clean easily enough.

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  #3395752 21-Jul-2025 08:18
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In Wellington we had 4m of slot drain in the drive and neighbour had about 8m. Both sections had a pit box at end to trap leaves but the channel still needed clearing. The drives were side by side, if neighbour's blocked the water came onto our drive. I usually cleared both at same time. I found the covers stayed in place quite happily without the screws and it was a lot quicker to just be able to hook them up

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  #3395753 21-Jul-2025 08:19
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Petrol powered leaf blower…endless fun.

 

a few minutes a week and scoop it into the green bin.

timmmay

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  #3395758 21-Jul-2025 08:29
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If I have to have it done again I will put a pit in, but it is not worth redoing. I agree generally doesn't need to be screwed in.

 

I might get a leaf blower one day but just with the way things work here there is no way I could prevent leaves getting into the guttering.

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