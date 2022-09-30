Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Online streaming servicesAMC+ available in NZ
clinty

1103 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#300722 30-Sep-2022 07:53
AMC+ has launched/is launching here according to stuff

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/entertainment/stuff-to-watch/300700857/a-new-streaming-service-is-coming-to-new-zealand-what-is-amc

 

 

 

 

A new streaming service is coming to New Zealand – AMC+ will premiere this week, offering its original hit series to New Zealand for the first time.

 

AMC Networks is a major international studio and the streaming platform will be their first in Aotearoa.

 

AMC has been the studio behind hit series such as The Walking DeadBetter Call Saul, and Mad Men.

 

An AMC+ subscription, which will include access to both Acorn and Shudder, will include exclusive, original series – including the debut of Interview with the Vampire, launching simultaneously in the US and New Zealand on AMC+ this weekend.

 

They are offering a special bundle for Apple and Android users to celebrate the launch, which features a special price of $7.99 per month for those willing to lock in a one-year subscription.

 

Otherwise, the standard monthly price will be $9.99 per month (Acorn TV and Shudder are already available as stand-alone platforms at $7.99 each).

 

 

Clint

clinty

1103 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2975187 30-Sep-2022 07:56
Website isn't working yet - coming up with too many redirect errors :(

 

 

 

Use this address to access - https://www.amcplus.com/countries/newzealand  or https://amcplus.com/nz

 

 

 

Clint

clinty

1103 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2975190 30-Sep-2022 08:01
Full media release on Screen Scribe

 

https://www.screenscribe.net/new-streamer-offers-amazing-value-and-content/

 

 

 

Clint

 

 

 

Edit: remove Flicks link, replaced with working screenscribe

