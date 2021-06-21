I'm on my second Subaru Outback, intend to get another Outback to replace current one (yes, I like them that much!) but with the recent EV rebate announcement, it's probably a good idea to think about whether an EV could become my next car (esp. given the Outback cost will be going up as a consequence of the scheme).

I haven't actively looked at the EV market, so looking for any thoughts.

A new Outback is $55k, so using that as a base, are there any EV options that are priced similarly (after rebate) that could deliver similar experience to Outback?

What I'm looking for:

- I don't want a small car. medium size is important for comfort with longer road trips.

- Good luggage/storage options.

- Range, I don't want to have to stop regularly on longer trips for recharge. Wellington to Tauranga (500km) is a regular trip I make, how often would I need to recharge? And how long would it take?

I'm picking Tesla is the only real practical option, but I'm not keen on one as:

- historically too expensive. What is the least expensive Tesla be after rebate?

- Poor quality history, I've seen some horrific YouTubes from Tesla owners (Paint, panel alignment, leaks). Still an issue?

- I'd prefer not to give money to anything connected to Elon Musk. And trust in a product is important, I recently read that Tesla's interior camera was secretly filming drivers despite Tesla saying it wasn't happening.

That said, I'm not totally ruling out Tesla. Also, as not many in country, are replacement parts a problem/expensive. And if you buy online, what is the after purchase service like if you have issues during warranty period?

Or is there a medium size non Tesla option?