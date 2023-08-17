Looking to buy an adapter to convert a wired Android Auto connection in a car to wireless, so wondering if anyone has any specific models they’d recommend (to buy or avoid)?
Are the cheap ones off Temu or Ali Express generally ok? I’m thinking of one like this:
https://www.temu.com/nz/wireless-car-play-dongle-for-carplay-cars-converts-wired-to-wireless-carplay-adapter-supports-online-updates-plug-and-play-easy-to-use-fits-cars-since-2015-and-iphone-ios-10-g-601099516550191.html
Thanks in advance.