I've been looking at these too, but hesitant to pull the trigger without any real world intel on if they're any good - so following here.

FYI, looks like the one you linked to is for iOS only, though the Android version looks very similar:

https://www.temu.com/nz/new-wireless-android-car-dongle-convert-wired-android-car-to-wireless-plug-directly-into-usb-type-c-adapter-plug-and-play-for-android-phones-white-g-601099518807709.html?top_gallery_url=https%3A%2F%2Fimg.kwcdn.com%2Fproduct%2FFancyalgo%2FVirtualModelMatting%2F0d799dd30c77bd0f1cfd6e9a6b72a7ff.jpg&spec_gallery_id=2004722208&refer_page_sn=10009&refer_source=0&freesia_scene=2&_oak_freesia_scene=2&search_key=wireless%20android%20auto&refer_page_el_sn=200049&_x_sessn_id=5rnuqjxsyv&refer_page_name=search_result&refer_page_id=10009_1692244106562_p1qe7y46k7