Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Wireless Android Auto adapters - recommendations?
jonathan18

6801 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#306743 17-Aug-2023 14:01
Send private message quote this post

Looking to buy an adapter to convert a wired Android Auto connection in a car to wireless, so wondering if anyone has any specific models they’d recommend (to buy or avoid)?

Are the cheap ones off Temu or Ali Express generally ok? I’m thinking of one like this:

https://www.temu.com/nz/wireless-car-play-dongle-for-carplay-cars-converts-wired-to-wireless-carplay-adapter-supports-online-updates-plug-and-play-easy-to-use-fits-cars-since-2015-and-iphone-ios-10-g-601099516550191.html

Thanks in advance.

Create new topic
mattyb
245 posts

Master Geek


  #3117222 17-Aug-2023 15:49
Send private message quote this post

I've been looking at these too, but hesitant to pull the trigger without any real world intel on if they're any good - so following here.

 

FYI, looks like the one you linked to is for iOS only, though the Android version looks very similar:

 

https://www.temu.com/nz/new-wireless-android-car-dongle-convert-wired-android-car-to-wireless-plug-directly-into-usb-type-c-adapter-plug-and-play-for-android-phones-white-g-601099518807709.html?top_gallery_url=https%3A%2F%2Fimg.kwcdn.com%2Fproduct%2FFancyalgo%2FVirtualModelMatting%2F0d799dd30c77bd0f1cfd6e9a6b72a7ff.jpg&spec_gallery_id=2004722208&refer_page_sn=10009&refer_source=0&freesia_scene=2&_oak_freesia_scene=2&search_key=wireless%20android%20auto&refer_page_el_sn=200049&_x_sessn_id=5rnuqjxsyv&refer_page_name=search_result&refer_page_id=10009_1692244106562_p1qe7y46k7

 

 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Ruphus
376 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3117226 17-Aug-2023 16:07
Send private message quote this post

I've been using the AA Wireless adapter in my car for a couple of years. I don't have any issues with it. I bought mine through Indiegogo when they were first released. Android Auto starts about 20-30secs after the radio is turned on. I'm using a Samsung S22 and Subaru WRX.

 

I have tried the adapter in a Kia Sorento and it would constantly disconnect. But this turned out to be a cable issue with the Sorento and not the adapter, as the Sorento is very touchy with what cables are used for Android Auto.

gehenna
7781 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3117228 17-Aug-2023 16:15
Send private message quote this post

+1 AAWireless. I was in the original Indiegogo too but have bought more since.  Only takes about 5 sec to start in my Kona



mentalinc
2689 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3117233 17-Aug-2023 16:36
Send private message quote this post

AAwireless and the Motorola are the two main ones, everything else is likley a knock off of them.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

Handle9
9093 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3117260 17-Aug-2023 17:59
Send private message quote this post

I can't comment about AA but I've used Carlinkit in a couple of cars for wireless CarPlay. They are good and work well.

 

I've got a CarPlay Android dongle in my car and used an Audi conversion kit in my wife's old car.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 