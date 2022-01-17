There are xbox at the warehouse online
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
Sure, there are - but what's the bargain?
It's been so hard to find hence it's often posted as a bargain on other sites! 😁
Should it have gone elsewhere? or not necessary to post?
If it's a bargain then this is the right place.
Link to check:
https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/c/electronics-gaming/gaming/xbox-series-x/xbox-series-x-s-consoles
$549 for S
Still $799 for the X
Prices haven't changed much at all since launch, so the 'deal' now is just if you can actually secure one.
I expect I'll grab one to replace my existing One S once the prices come down.
I really wanted one of the ps5's but no where to be seen!
freitasm:
Sure, there are - but what's the bargain?
Well used is often selling for more than RRP on TM still so it's a good deal for those still waiting to get their hands on it.
https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/xbox-series-x-console/N193770.html
code MYNL16W10 $795 delivered
https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/R2708605.html
codes FDREF750262, FDREF218978 or FDREF189383 for free shipping
https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/xbox-series-x-console/30472387
Extra $15 off ($100 spend) if you join Mclub in The Warehouse app.
Edit - ignore my comment. I'm a bit sleepy. That was last weeks offer.
75 Xbox Series X available at The Warehouse (11:38AM)
Extra $15 off ($100 spend) if you join Mclub in The Warehouse app.
Ignore my comment about $15 off. Think I'm half awake. That offer was a week ago.
Happy to wait a bit longer until all the hard core fans have paid the release price, demand drops and the price does too.
Jaxson:
Happy to wait a bit longer until all the hard core fans have paid the release price, demand drops and the price does too.
That's what I thought about the RTX 3000 series graphics cards. Didn't work out so well for me haha ;-)