gnfb

#293370 17-Jan-2022 09:40
There are xbox at the warehouse online




freitasm
  #2851917 17-Jan-2022 09:42
Sure, there are - but what's the bargain?




heavenlywild
  #2851919 17-Jan-2022 09:47
It's been so hard to find hence it's often posted as a bargain on other sites! 😁

gnfb

  #2851922 17-Jan-2022 09:49
Should it have gone elsewhere? or not necessary to post?




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2851980 17-Jan-2022 10:07
If it's a bargain then this is the right place.




Jaxson
  #2852041 17-Jan-2022 10:27
Link to check:

 

 

 

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/c/electronics-gaming/gaming/xbox-series-x/xbox-series-x-s-consoles

 

 

 

 

 

$549 for S

 

Still $799 for the X


Prices haven't changed much at all since launch, so the 'deal' now is just if you can actually secure one.
I expect I'll grab one to replace my existing One S once the prices come down.

everettpsycho
  #2852049 17-Jan-2022 10:49
Might be able to knock $10 off with market club. Mighty ape also just got stock in.

Warehouse actually had series X in stock all day Friday and for some reason took the listing down over the weekend.

I'm just waiting on stock to coincide with a 10% off code on one of the warehouse groups stores, $800 is a lot but $720 brings it down in to being almost the same as a series s plus usb ssd.

gnfb

  #2852062 17-Jan-2022 11:30
I really wanted one of the ps5's but no where to be seen!




loceff13
  #2852063 17-Jan-2022 11:31
freitasm:

 

Sure, there are - but what's the bargain?

 

 

 

 

Well used is often selling for more than RRP on TM still so it's a good deal for those still waiting to get their hands on it. 

 

 

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/xbox-series-x-console/N193770.html

 

code MYNL16W10 $795 delivered

 

 

 

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/R2708605.html

 

codes FDREF750262, FDREF218978 or FDREF189383 for free shipping

 

 

 

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/xbox-series-x-console/30472387

everettpsycho
  #2852065 17-Jan-2022 11:35
Must be a shipment, Noel Leeming, warehouse and mighty ape all released stock this morning. Hopefully this is a coordinated thing we might see some more of to try and combat bots and scalpers by releasing ample stock all at the same time. Not the worst plan if that's what they've done, gives some actual humans a chance at getting them. Really hoping this is coming to the end of the shortage.

Wakrak
  #2852066 17-Jan-2022 11:37
loceff13:

 

Well used is often selling for more than RRP on TM still so it's a good deal for those still waiting to get their hands on it. 

 

 

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/xbox-series-x-console/N193770.html

 

code MYNL16W10 $795 delivered

 

 

 

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/R2708605.html

 

codes FDREF750262, FDREF218978 or FDREF189383 for free shipping

 

 

 

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/xbox-series-x-console/30472387

 

 

Extra $15 off ($100 spend) if you join Mclub in The Warehouse app. 

 

 

 

Edit - ignore my comment. I'm a bit sleepy. That was last weeks offer. 

Wakrak
  #2852067 17-Jan-2022 11:39
75 Xbox Series X available at The Warehouse (11:38AM)

everettpsycho
  #2852068 17-Jan-2022 11:39
Wakrak:

loceff13:


Well used is often selling for more than RRP on TM still so it's a good deal for those still waiting to get their hands on it. 


 


https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/xbox-series-x-console/N193770.html


code MYNL16W10 $795 delivered


 


https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/R2708605.html


codes FDREF750262, FDREF218978 or FDREF189383 for free shipping


 


https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/xbox-series-x-console/30472387



Extra $15 off ($100 spend) if you join Mclub in The Warehouse app. 



And $5 off $50 spend in the app once you join which I think stacks.

Wakrak
  #2852071 17-Jan-2022 11:44
Ignore my comment about $15 off. Think I'm half awake. That offer was a week ago. 

Jaxson
  #2852184 17-Jan-2022 12:18
Happy to wait a bit longer until all the hard core fans have paid the release price, demand drops and the price does too.

Mattnzl
  #2852322 17-Jan-2022 16:21
Jaxson:

 

Happy to wait a bit longer until all the hard core fans have paid the release price, demand drops and the price does too.

 

 

 

 

That's what I thought about the RTX 3000 series graphics cards.  Didn't work out so well for me haha ;-)

