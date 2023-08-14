Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsBargains and DealsBuy One Get One Free Large 15GB 365 Day Prepay Plan $330 @ Kogan Mobile
Wakrak








#306693 14-Aug-2023 11:04


LARGE (365 Days | 15GB Per 30 Days) - $330(kogan.com)

 

Valid for NEW and EXISTING Kogan Mobile customers 

 

Voucher needs to be purchased by the 27/8/23 but you have until the 30/9/23 to redeem.

 

Personal use only. Offer available on Kogan Mobile Prepay LARGE 365 Day plans purchased before 11:59pm NZST 27/8/2023 unless sold out prior or extended. Not available for commercial or resale purposes. After purchasing a buy one get one free offer, customers will be sent two 365 day Kogan Mobile vouchers via email for their chosen plan. Vouchers expire at 11:59pm NZST on 30/9/2023. Activation or recharge must be made before the voucher expiry date. Only one voucher can be used per activation or recharge. Vouchers do not stack. Vouchers cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotional offers. Vouchers are not transferable for cash. The full amount of each Plan must be paid upon activation, recharge or purchase of a voucher. A Kogan Mobile SIM card must be ordered from https://www.kogan.com/nz/ or https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/ before a Prepaid Plan can be activated. SIM delivery takes up to 10 working days, after which you can activate your Plan.

 

Buy One Get One Free Large 15GB 365 Day Prepay Plan $330 (New Customers Only) @ Kogan Mobile - ChoiceCheapies

Create new topic
dolsen







  #3115624 14-Aug-2023 11:24


New customers only, so, transfer number to warehouse mobile for a month, then transfer back with updated (new) account?

 

 

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
ech3lon





  #3115627 14-Aug-2023 11:27


Where does it say new customer only? 

 

Edit: Nvm, it says on the banner.

Wakrak








  #3115628 14-Aug-2023 11:27


dolsen:

 

New customers only, so, transfer number to warehouse mobile for a month, then transfer back with updated (new) account?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Few people over on Cheapies are waiting to hear back from Kogan re: new/existing customers. Banner at the top says New Customers but then the terms and conditions says Valid for new and existing Kogan Mobile customers.



Wakrak








  #3115629 14-Aug-2023 11:28


ech3lon:

 

Where does it say new customer only? 

 

 

Purple banner 

jonathan18







  #3115632 14-Aug-2023 11:43


That’s frustrating they’re only offering it on their largest plan; my wife and I do more than fine on their medium plan, and have both kids on the small plan (even if they whinge about the relatively low data limit!). Given the timing is so close to their previous BOGOF offers I doubt they’ll extend it to these others.

I guess $660 a year ($12.69 a week) is still an ok price for running four mobiles, so could just do that, noting 2x small plans is only $10 less than 2x large (that is, provided the offer is indeed available to current customers; BOGOF deals have been in the past).

ech3lon





  #3115633 14-Aug-2023 11:47


Just chatted to the sales guy, the voucher can only be activated with the accompanying sim card.

 

I guess they don't want people to sell the other half, presumably.

ech3lon





  #3115635 14-Aug-2023 11:51


Full transcript:

 



jonathan18







  #3115637 14-Aug-2023 11:54


Thanks for following this up.

Can one not start off with activating the SIM that comes with the half price deal and then port one’s number across? A slight hassle, for sure, but worth it if it’ll work…

ech3lon





  #3115642 14-Aug-2023 12:02


jonathan18: Thanks for following this up.

Can one not start off with activating the SIM that comes with the half price deal and then port one’s number across? A slight hassle, for sure, but worth it if it’ll work…

 

I'm tempted to do this with 2Degree sim card cost about $2 plus whatever left over credit/data with Kogan.

KiwiSurfer







  #3115643 14-Aug-2023 12:04


As a current customer of this plan, just a heads up that if you use up all your monthly data, the overage charges are pretty expensive. $4.90 for 300MB, $11.90 for 1.25GB or $21.90 for 3GB. I can easily see this is probably where Kogan makes their profit! From me in particular...!

 

Kogan doesn't make it easy to see when your next month rolls over. Currently for my plan their accounts says 179 days remaining (technically correct as that's when my yearly plan expires) which is not useful when I am trying to ensure I keep my monthly data usage in check.

 

It is easy enough to get a second SIM for cheaper ad hoc data though. However, the hassle of juggling SIMs means I am probably going to move back to an unlimited plan with One once I have finished my year with Kogan. Yes, more expensive but at least I will pay the same amount each month and may actually work out cheraper overall.

 

YMMV -- this is great for those who can absolutely guarantee they will remain below the monthly limits.

Wakrak








  #3115655 14-Aug-2023 12:24


Some people on Cheapies reckon they've been able to renew their plan via the app ($165)

Blurtie





  #3115664 14-Aug-2023 12:41


Wakrak:

 

Some people on Cheapies reckon they've been able to renew their plan via the app ($165)

 

 

Yep, i can see the 165 option on my dashboard... Need to select "choose another plan", then change prepay length to 365 days.. Still got another 27 days to go on my current BOGOF - so might go with the voucher option if anyone wants to split.

 

 

GSManiac





  #3115666 14-Aug-2023 12:46


I just renewed it via the app for a 365 day plan at the half price $13.75 per month / $165 all Up. Didn’t have to do the buy one get another free thing either.

Wakrak








  #3115677 14-Aug-2023 13:09


A Cheapies member that is associated with Kogan has clarified that there is an error with the listing: 

 

"There is an error in the listing which is being fixed, it is for New and EXISTING customers (as per Ts and Cs). Apologies for the error"

 

https://www.cheapies.nz/comment/191752/redir 

jonathan18







  #3115678 14-Aug-2023 13:13


Brilliant - thanks for the heads up. I too can see the half-price small and medium plans in the renewal settings for all four accounts I manage; weirdly it’s not an option for the large, which would need the BOGOF deal I guess to get the half price rate.

This option is better, anyway, as we can buy plans suitable for each person - my older son can pay some of the difference if he wants a larger plan, and if the younger one is ok with the lower data…

Create new topic





