Latham averages 22 at home, you wouldnt get selected for Bangladesh. He can only perform against spin. Period. Listen to even commentators. His glove work is fair, its not great, its fair. We have so many other better batsmen and keepers.

We go from extreme rage in our openers, Munro and Gil to class to piss weak blockers in Latham, Santner, Astle all way down to Southee.

If we replace Latham with Phillips, Astle with George worker we have a very strong aggressive batting line complemented by the class of Williamson, Taylor, Nicholls all the way to 8.

Keeping in mind De Grone Holme will return and is a far better batsman than Santner, as for Astle, i just dont see the point of a weaker version of Santner. I know its just testing out the squad, but we shouldnt be doing this against the best teams, ok we are winning, but trust me Pakistan are FAR better than they have shown, look at their batsman and bowling averages.

Santner is only 10 due to being in the Blackcaps, currently 3rd but should be 2nd by end of home season. He never saves us with the bat, he only gets wickets at the tail. De Gron Holme has to come back in with his average and 1st class record with the bat and his fair performance with the ball. He does one thing very well and the other fair. Santner just does both fair. De Gron Holme has won us matches, Santner has been there to watch.

If we are to pursue this Santner fad, we at least need Phillips to replace Latham to give us batting power and De gron Holme to come in prior to Santner to back up that batting power, then Santner, then Southee another power player (better than most realise). We can get a team that bats very well all the way to 8 and bowls very well to 4th bowler and Santner can slow the run rate, but personaly Munro is taking more wickets as a part timer, so Id just leave Santner out and chuck George Worker in there so we basically bat to 9. That way if the opening aggression doesnt work and Taylor and Williamson both have an off day, we still have 5 batsmen left and the bowling attack to back up 350 scores. 250 just isnt good enough against Australia.

The Far Side is brilliant :-), Gavin Larsen is a bit like that as a selector.