ForumsSportsFormula 1 on Sky from 2023
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74870 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#302745 16-Dec-2022 13:31
Press release:

 

 

Sky is delighted to confirm that we have secured the rights to deliver Formula 1 to New Zealanders in a multi-year deal across Sky, our digital platforms, and free-to-air.

 

The agreement will see all Formula 1 races shown on Sky’s platforms from January 2023, along with support content and analysis.

 

It means Sky and Sky Sport Now customers will have access to all of the F1 stars, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix in March.

 

In addition, Sky will deliver the much-anticipated Melbourne Grand Prix free-to-air to all New Zealanders, along with highlights of each F1 race free-to-air.

 

Sky Chief Executive Sophie Moloney said: “Formula 1 is spectacular to watch, and we know from our research that many of our customers are very keen for us to get this exciting content back on Sky. We also expect it to attract new customers, particularly to our streaming service Sky Sport Now.”

 

“Our commitment to attracting new and diverse sports fans, and to delivering to all New Zealanders, is also clear in the free-to-air aspects of this deal.”

 

“We make careful and strategic choices about the content we buy, and we’re delighted to welcome Formula 1 back to Sky.”

 

Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights at Formula 1, said: “As our sport continues to grow and attract new fans around the world, we are delighted to reach this agreement with Sky New Zealand. In 2022 we reached new heights in viewership across our TV and digital platforms, as well at in at race attendances and 2023 will be bigger again. We are the only truly global championship in sport and we are proud to bring our world class coverage to every corner of the globe.”

 




insane
3111 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3010820 16-Dec-2022 13:52
Didn't think I'd ever be congratulating SKY for doing anything, but having EPL and F1 in one place again is really good news... So long as they don't hike the price!



thermonuclear
114 posts

Master Geek


  #3010821 16-Dec-2022 13:55
Well, this sucks the proverbial.  I realise I will be in the minority but cricket and F1 are about my two most favourite sports, so having the Spark platform with these available to me at a reasonable cost on my Spark phone bill was perfect.

 

I used to be a Sky subscriber but got rid of it a few years ago due to the cost and huge volume of content that held little or no interest for me.  Really disappointed that F1 is going back to Sky.  Getting the coverage on Spark plus the F1TV app bundled in for $19.99 a month was great value IMO.

Shindig
1236 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3010822 16-Dec-2022 13:55
skysportsnow ? 

 

I don't want a TV box !!!! 




GV27
4711 posts

Uber Geek


  #3010823 16-Dec-2022 13:55
insane: Didn't think I'd ever be congratulating SKY for doing anything, but having EPL and F1 in one place again is really good news... So long as they don't hike the price!

 

Can't recall it dropping when they lost it. But good value for anyone who retains SKY for the V8s etc. 

Batman
Mad Scientist
28424 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3010827 16-Dec-2022 14:04
great now i can watch bathurst and suzuka on the same box




tdgeek
26968 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3010843 16-Dec-2022 14:36
Batman:

 

great now i can watch bathurst and suzuka on the same box

 

 

I expect MotoGP will return too

wratterus
1613 posts

Uber Geek


  #3010853 16-Dec-2022 14:51
SSN frame rate or whatever it is still looks like trash though...and $40 per month vs $25 if you just want MotoGP & F1. Be surprised if there will be a deal with F1TV either. I'd say a backward step all around. 



MikeB4
17394 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3010857 16-Dec-2022 14:59
Damn I was hoping TVNZ or Three would pick this up. Sigh! 2022 just sucks.

mudguard
1490 posts

Uber Geek


  #3010858 16-Dec-2022 15:00
wratterus:

 

SSN frame rate or whatever it is still looks like trash though...and $40 per month vs $25 if you just want MotoGP & F1. Be surprised if there will be a deal with F1TV either. I'd say a backward step all around. 

 

 

 

 

I must say I always impressed with the picture on Spark Sport. How do the stream qualites compare between Sky (I have the app on my TV, but almost never watch it) and Spark for the F1/MotoGP? In layman terms. 

 

(which is why I have Spark).

wratterus
1613 posts

Uber Geek


  #3010860 16-Dec-2022 15:03
@mudguard SkyGo is fine, although can be a little glitchy if casting. Sky Sport Now has some weird encoding or frame rate thing going on and IMO looks terrible, especially with anything with fast moving/panning content, really looks bad. I would say Spark Sport is fractionally worse than Sky Go for live content, but still plenty watchable. 

 

F1TV blows them all out of the water. Butter smooth & very sharp. 

 

If you search there are several extensive threads here on the video quality of SSN. 

langi27
581 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3010861 16-Dec-2022 15:04
F1TV Pro is $99NZD Per year, so if that's the only sport you watch then its the way to go ($8.25 per month). Especially as you get F2 and F3 races. I do remember last year there was a limited special it was $70 or $80 for the year. 

