Press release:

Sky is delighted to confirm that we have secured the rights to deliver Formula 1 to New Zealanders in a multi-year deal across Sky, our digital platforms, and free-to-air.

The agreement will see all Formula 1 races shown on Sky’s platforms from January 2023, along with support content and analysis.

It means Sky and Sky Sport Now customers will have access to all of the F1 stars, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix in March.

In addition, Sky will deliver the much-anticipated Melbourne Grand Prix free-to-air to all New Zealanders, along with highlights of each F1 race free-to-air.

Sky Chief Executive Sophie Moloney said: “Formula 1 is spectacular to watch, and we know from our research that many of our customers are very keen for us to get this exciting content back on Sky. We also expect it to attract new customers, particularly to our streaming service Sky Sport Now.”

“Our commitment to attracting new and diverse sports fans, and to delivering to all New Zealanders, is also clear in the free-to-air aspects of this deal.”

“We make careful and strategic choices about the content we buy, and we’re delighted to welcome Formula 1 back to Sky.”

Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights at Formula 1, said: “As our sport continues to grow and attract new fans around the world, we are delighted to reach this agreement with Sky New Zealand. In 2022 we reached new heights in viewership across our TV and digital platforms, as well at in at race attendances and 2023 will be bigger again. We are the only truly global championship in sport and we are proud to bring our world class coverage to every corner of the globe.”