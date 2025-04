So...the Sevens team's Olympics are all over before the tournament officially opens!



Must be weird to be in the Olympics Team and potentially have the opening ceremony as your last action at the tournament before you're sent home.

I know at FIFA touraments they have to leave the next day after being eliminated. I assume the Olympics are no different.





As one of the team members of a sport that is on early, you'd barely get to enjoy the atmosphere and freebies that come with being an Olympian.

Then there's the surfers, who are on a cruise ship off the Tahitian coast. Not even AT the Olympics as such.