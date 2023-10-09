Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsPoliticsIsrael & Middle East 2023
Gurezaemon

~HONYAKKER!~
1126 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#309335 9-Oct-2023 16:24
Send private message quote this post

So it looks like the Middle East has embarked on one of its spasms of self-destructive nihilism yet again, and we ought to have somewhere to discuss this. It'd be nice if it could be kept civil, but conversations about this part of the world rarely stay that way for long.

 

Thoughts?

 

I have a nasty feeling about how this could tie into the UA-RU war, cementing an autocratic Russia-Iran-Syria-North Korea block with a significant Russian ex-Wagnerite presence throughout Africa, against a democratic West.

 

 




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76094 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3144660 9-Oct-2023 16:31
Send private message quote this post

Gurezaemon:

 

It'd be nice if it could be kept civil, but conversations about this part of the world rarely stay that way for long.

 

 

A nice reminder for you folks to refresh your knowledge of our FUG.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Dosh referral: 00001283 | Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
Rikkitic
Awrrr
17047 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3144663 9-Oct-2023 16:40
Send private message quote this post

Some time ago I predicted that a World War-scale conflict would occur in the foreseeable future. I don't know if this terrible tragedy qualifies, but it certainly could be a step in that direction. All I can see from here is a continuing downward spiral. I think the Doomsday clock has just moved up another notch.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76094 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3144664 9-Oct-2023 16:42
Send private message quote this post

The problem is some Arab nations are negotiating a peace agreement with Israel - and not many like Hamas because Iran/Syria supports them.

 

This means Saudi Arabia has significant incentives to continue negotiating with Israel and not helping Palestine. Anything to not let Iran influence in the region grow. 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Dosh referral: 00001283 | Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Launches in New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:44

Microsoft Brings AI Productivity Tools to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:39

Nanogirl Live Science Show is Back
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:36

Ring Introduces Stick up Cam Pro
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:30

Amazon launches new Echo and Fire TV upgrades to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:20

Dyson Introduces Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk Light
Posted 21-Sep-2023 00:01

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31

Western Digital Release PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for Creative Professionals
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:24

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Review
Posted 14-Sep-2023 15:50

ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 