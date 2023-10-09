Gurezaemon:

So it looks like the Middle East has embarked on one of its spasms of self-destructive nihilism yet again, and we ought to have somewhere to discuss this. It'd be nice if it could be kept civil, but conversations about this part of the world rarely stay that way for long.
Thoughts?
I have a nasty feeling about how this could tie into the UA-RU war, cementing an autocratic Russia-Iran-Syria-North Korea block with a significant Russian ex-Wagnerite presence throughout Africa, against a democratic West.