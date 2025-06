SaltyNZ: It is absolutely politics. Who do you think has created this situation? The policies of successive governments from both sides of the political spectrum* who setup the economy to ensure that the only viable way to make money was to buy lots of houses to trade and/or rent, thus taking them out of the market for people who might want to actually live in them. And nothing but sustained political will can ever hope to reverse or even slow the situation: the last Labour government kinda-sorta fiddled around the edges by removing tax deductions on interest for landlords ... and then we voted in this clownshow who are going to rip the arm off what's left of the economy after COVID and beat it to death with the wet end so they can (retroactively) reinstate it again. * And by "spectrum" I mean about the distance between the two sides of a piece of paper... Up till Luxon jumped the shark both Labour and National governments have been largely same boss, different suit.

I'd be very interested in your analysis that backs up the view point "that the only viable way to make money was to buy lots of houses to trade and/or rent".

There have been a few interesting articles in recent weeks noting the dollar returns and holding periods for housing stock in NZ. None of them seem to indicate the making of pots of money. Take this mornings article https://www.oneroof.co.nz/news/bright-line-rule-change-58-000-properties-could-dodge-65-000-tax-hit-45022

The average value gain for the 5 years from 2019 was $167k. But putting that in context for a median house price (assuming Dec 18/Jan19 purchase) of $560k means that the return was just 5.35% pa. Not exactly a huge capital gain.

CoreLogics Q4 report showed a median gain of $305k for the now average holding period of 8.5 years. The median house price 8.5 years ago was $450k. That means that the median return over that 8.5 years was 6.2%. Again not stellar. The NZX50 posted a CAGR of 8.8% for the same period. The median growth Kiwisaver fund returned around 8%.

There is an obsession that housing stock makes you rich. Its just another asset class.