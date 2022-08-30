Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsQuicQuic Broadband - Anyone Heard of Them?
ssamjh

Coromandel Nerd - CFM
248 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#299332 30-Aug-2022 02:10
I had an ad pop up for this company on Facebook. At a glance, looks like something a lot of GZ'ers would like. Pricing also looks fairly competitive.


 




 


I have no endorsement from these people, just to be clear.




Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic "Sprinter" UFB - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ

 

Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Spark / Starlink

 

Coromandel Webcam Network

 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 34
Wakrak
1312 posts

Uber Geek


  #2961030 30-Aug-2022 05:36
Looks to be based out of Timaru, Canterbury. 

 

Registrar Name:    Vetta Online Ltd (part of Vetta Group)

 
 
 
 

RunningMan
7644 posts

Uber Geek


  #2961032 30-Aug-2022 07:03
Visibility of ONT diagnostics is unusual.

cws82us
785 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2961074 30-Aug-2022 10:32
They say no hidden cost when the hidden cost is the setup fee




 



Lorenceo
888 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2961082 30-Aug-2022 10:47
Certainly an interesting offer. They don't offer static v6 allocations at this stage though.

CYaBro
3993 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2961087 30-Aug-2022 11:00
cws82us:

 

They say no hidden cost when the hidden cost is the setup fee

 

 

How is that hidden, it's right there?

 

 

Linux
9911 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2961188 30-Aug-2022 15:09
cws82us:

 

They say no hidden cost when the hidden cost is the setup fee

 



@cws82us If it is hidden how did you see it?

ssamjh

Coromandel Nerd - CFM
248 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2961194 30-Aug-2022 15:30
So I reached out to them on Facebook to ask some more in-depth questions:

 

 

 

As for upstream / pops:

 

"Yep we have 3 Auckland PoPs we're in, so plenty of diversity there. We upstream through Cogent (AS174), Anycast (AS58511), AKL-IX, MegaIX AKL, CHC-IX, NSW-IX Sydney, EdgeIX Sydney and Equinix IX Sydney"

 

 

 

And some screenshots of the "ONT Diagnostics" (lots more under "How can I check the health & status of my connection & ONT?"):

 

 

 

 




Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic "Sprinter" UFB - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ

 

Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Spark / Starlink

 

Coromandel Webcam Network

 



hsvhel
1074 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2961200 30-Aug-2022 15:43
their offering is tempting, for the 300/100 service we have gone to $90.

 

As it is holiday accomodation, this might be a suitable replacement for current, thanks for sharing @ssamjh!

 

 




Referral Link Quic

 

Free Installation R502152EQH6OK on check out

 

 

quickymart
10649 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2961204 30-Aug-2022 15:52
Sounds a lot like Bigpipe used to be, back in the day.

Linux
9911 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2961205 30-Aug-2022 15:53
@hsvhel $79 a month with 2degrees (with on account mobile) + $200 credit or $89 a month (with no on account mobile) +200 credit

 

Should work out cheaper over 12 months and with 6 months free Neon and Prime Video

ssamjh

Coromandel Nerd - CFM
248 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2961226 30-Aug-2022 16:34
I'm honestly thinking I might give this a go. I'll have to wait a month for the 30-day cancellation period with Voyager. If I try then, I'll report back.




Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic "Sprinter" UFB - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ

 

Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Spark / Starlink

 

Coromandel Webcam Network

 

toejam316
1274 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2961584 31-Aug-2022 15:27
Wakrak:

 

Looks to be based out of Timaru, Canterbury. 

 

Registrar Name:    Vetta Online Ltd (part of Vetta Group)

 

 

 

 

Did the same research and totally missed your post - doesn't look like they're part of WISPA NZ, but they're a WISP too. Curious to hear if anyone has any experience with them, their website and status page seem decent but that doesn't mean a ton.




ssamjh

Coromandel Nerd - CFM
248 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2961699 31-Aug-2022 19:09
toejam316:

Wakrak:


Looks to be based out of Timaru, Canterbury. 


Registrar Name:    Vetta Online Ltd (part of Vetta Group)



 


Did the same research and totally missed your post - doesn't look like they're part of WISPA NZ, but they're a WISP too. Curious to hear if anyone has any experience with them, their website and status page seem decent but that doesn't mean a ton.



I think I'm going to try them, so I'll be the guinea pig and report back.




Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic "Sprinter" UFB - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ

 

Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Spark / Starlink

 

Coromandel Webcam Network

 

nztim
2680 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2961704 31-Aug-2022 19:41
looks like they have invested in some good APIs with the LFCs to self check stuff usually only made available to RSPs




yitz
1822 posts

Uber Geek


  #2961730 31-Aug-2022 22:58
nztim:

 

looks like they have invested in some good APIs with the LFCs to self check stuff usually only made available to RSPs

 

 

Would not be surprised if owner wrote it themselves... as opposed to... https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/124304216/mindboggling-spark-vodafone-say-fibre-too-costly-for-residents-near-nelson 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 34
