I had an ad pop up for this company on Facebook. At a glance, looks like something a lot of GZ'ers would like. Pricing also looks fairly competitive.
I have no endorsement from these people, just to be clear.
Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic "Sprinter" UFB - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ
Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Spark / Starlink
Looks to be based out of Timaru, Canterbury.
Registrar Name: Vetta Online Ltd (part of Vetta Group)
Visibility of ONT diagnostics is unusual.
They say no hidden cost when the hidden cost is the setup fee
Certainly an interesting offer. They don't offer static v6 allocations at this stage though.
cws82us:
They say no hidden cost when the hidden cost is the setup fee
How is that hidden, it's right there?
So I reached out to them on Facebook to ask some more in-depth questions:
As for upstream / pops:
"Yep we have 3 Auckland PoPs we're in, so plenty of diversity there. We upstream through Cogent (AS174), Anycast (AS58511), AKL-IX, MegaIX AKL, CHC-IX, NSW-IX Sydney, EdgeIX Sydney and Equinix IX Sydney"
And some screenshots of the "ONT Diagnostics" (lots more under "How can I check the health & status of my connection & ONT?"):
Sounds a lot like Bigpipe used to be, back in the day.
Wakrak:
Did the same research and totally missed your post - doesn't look like they're part of WISPA NZ, but they're a WISP too. Curious to hear if anyone has any experience with them, their website and status page seem decent but that doesn't mean a ton.
Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.
toejam316:Wakrak:
Did the same research and totally missed your post - doesn't look like they're part of WISPA NZ, but they're a WISP too. Curious to hear if anyone has any experience with them, their website and status page seem decent but that doesn't mean a ton.
looks like they have invested in some good APIs with the LFCs to self check stuff usually only made available to RSPs
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
nztim:
looks like they have invested in some good APIs with the LFCs to self check stuff usually only made available to RSPs
Would not be surprised if owner wrote it themselves... as opposed to... https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/124304216/mindboggling-spark-vodafone-say-fibre-too-costly-for-residents-near-nelson