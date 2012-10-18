NZtechfreak

Hello everyone!



I thought I would start a thread about headphones, since I've become a bit of a nut for audio this year, and headphones in particular.



Any other headphone crazies in this place? I've been wondering about organising a headphones/audio meetup for here in Auckland at some stage, would be a nice chance to meet others interested in the area and also to audition headphones and things that otherwise tend to be buy-before-you-try in NZ.



Anyways, musings on setting up meet-ups aside, this is my present collection of gear:



Headphones:

Grado GS1000i and RS1

Audeze LCD-2

Audio Technica ATH-W3000ANV

Beyerdynamic T5p

Ultrasone Edition 8 (ruthenium)

Sennheiser HD251-II



...hoping to get some Ultrasone Signature Pros soon too...



Sources (all playing flac encoded files):

Desktop: PC connected to ASUS Xonar Essence One USB DAC/headphone amplifier

Portable: Rig has been Galaxy S3 (US edition) --> USB OTG --> HeadAmp Pico USB DAC/amp, however the Pico doesn't work with the International S3, or the Galaxy Note 2 which I presently have, so will be getting the Leckerton UHA-6S.MKII and Ray Samuels Audio "The Intruder" USB DAC/amp to try out in my portable rig going forward...







