ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)TV Recommendations in 2020 - OLED?
roderickh

154 posts

Master Geek


#269857 11-Apr-2020 20:07
Hey All,

 

I've been lurking in the GZ forum mostly in the phone section until very recently changing interest towards a TV.. as my partner and I successfully purchased our first home together... 

 

As you all know the world is in a very interesting situation and I bet OEMs and suppliers must be frustrated with products potentially running out of stock or new products not releasing etc due to supply chains stopping (my take on this situation anyway).

 

With that said, it is not a surprise to not see any Easter sales going on at the moment.

 

I've been following the relevant major sales threads (black friday, boxing day) on GZ and it seems like the common TV's recommended being the LG B/C9, Sony master series and also the Panasonic GZ1000 models.

 

Some context - the TV is planned to be wall mounted above our fireplace (not planned for use - no heat concerns) due to the lounge layout and so far with my limited handyman knowledge it seems like there are limited studs behind the wall to work with but web searches have given me ideas which is hopeful. Ideally I want a 65" but our wallets will probably only allow a 55" given the lack of discounts at present. 

 

Price wise it seems like no major retailers are doing any sharp pricing other than the 55B9 from HN at $2369 and the 55GZ1000 at $2368 from Heathcotes and $2499 for a A9F from Sony.

 

Which TV do you guys recommend given the world situation at the moment? It seems like LG and Panasonic has released their 2020 models but no sight of either in NZ currently, retailers aren't doing any major discounts on 2019 models and I am not sure whether there will be any clearance pricing as the stock probably isn't that high currently.

 

Any thoughts will be appreciated!

Cheers

Quinny
757 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2459543 11-Apr-2020 20:40
I don't think panny will come to NZ anymore. It has withdrawn from Aussie. I have the Panny GZ2000 which was a warranty replacement for the Sony A1. Picture is fantastic but I loved the Sony Android Tv so much more than the very clunky Panny system. All you list will be a nice Tv at an excellent price. I would go for how you will use it. Gaming LG, Lots of apps or amazing built-in sound the Sony and that Panny is an excellent tv for the price (the model I have is way too expensive for the gain of built-in atmos and soundbar).  

billgates
4399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2459625 12-Apr-2020 00:27
LG 2020 CX range OLED if and when they launch in NZ are perfect gaming monitors and TV. G-Sync Certified, HDMI 2.1 with VRR etc and 120Hz display. 




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6382 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2459630 12-Apr-2020 03:47
Regardless of which brand you buy, in normal circumstances this time of year is an excellent time to be buying if you’re happy with last year’s model. This is because the run-out of the last year models is usually around April and the retailers discount the older models to clear the decks for the new models normally arriving around May/June. However not so simple this year.

 

My vote would go to the 2019 LG C9 - but I’m biased because that’s what we have - but it is a terrific TV. We also have a C8 and although they’re very similar panel-wise, the C9 does have some features not found on the C8 eg. built-in support for Apple Airplay and access to the Apple TV app.




SirHumphreyAppleby
1988 posts

Uber Geek


  #2459641 12-Apr-2020 07:10
Quinny:

 

I don't think panny will come to NZ anymore. It has withdrawn from Aussie.

 

 

Panasonic are remaining in the NZ market at this time. The brand sells significantly better here than it did across the ditch.

sm1ff
122 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #2459644 12-Apr-2020 07:39
I am personally planning to buy a 65 inch oled tv myself this year. I was leaning towards panasonic as reviewers claim that it has slightly better picture quality. Now I'm leaning towards the lg due to it appears better towards gaming and I'd like to game on my tv occasionally. My primary purposes are movies, tv shows, and gaming

toejam316
1131 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2459645 12-Apr-2020 07:39
billgates:

 

LG 2020 CX range OLED if and when they launch in NZ are perfect gaming monitors and TV. G-Sync Certified, HDMI 2.1 with VRR etc and 120Hz display. 

 

 

 

 

Almost bit on the C9 for $2373 from The Market before quarantine kicked off, but decided to wait for the CX. Not sure if I regret that decision or not, we'll see.




Dingbatt
5872 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2459648 12-Apr-2020 07:51
I understand being stuck at home at the moment means time is available to idle away ‘window shopping’ online. But, as you say, the usual runout deals that would normally be present this time of the year, just aren’t available.

 

It is difficult to know if the big box retailers will rely on pent up demand initially and not discount, or will fire sale to try and get cashflow going. A chunk of this year’s TV stock would definitely have been manufactured and possibly even been on the water by the time the shutters were pulled down.

 

I don’t believe you can go too far wrong with any of the ‘big three’ OLED manufacturers, although I do wonder why Harvey Norman stopped selling Sony TVs.

 

Mounting a TV above a fireplace, even an unused one, is a victory of aesthetics over viewing optimisation (IMO). Have you considered a Samsung “Frame” TV. It will double as a painting when not in use as a TV.




BigMal
975 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2459649 12-Apr-2020 07:55
I have a 55 inch Sony A9G and it's fantastic.  Picture quality is superb, sound is great from the acoustic surface and Android TV is nice and smooth.

 

My only complaint is sometimes it stutters playing back some video files on Kodi.  Not sure why this is and doesn't occur in any other apps.

 

 

 

 

jonathan18
6200 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2459658 12-Apr-2020 08:28
My sense is, for most people, the quality of all the main OLED models is damn fine (especially when comparing similarly priced and aged models), and much of the difference will come down to their respective interfaces. In the end, how you interface with the TV can be the difference between an enjoyable and a frustrating experience.

 

I see someone above prefers the LG interface to the Panasonic, whereas every member of my family prefers the Panasonic! (Our LG is just an LCD, but it still has the same magic remote as the OLEDs). I get that some find the interface on our Panasonic OLED too basic, but it just does the job it needs to without getting in the way. Some people love Android TV, whereas others loathe it with a passion.

 

I raise this because it’s something hard to audition from a state of lockdown! As such, I suggest watching some videos of people using the various models, plus reviews and comparisons of the different interfaces.

 

My final comment echoes one made above - is it really necessary to put the tv above the fireplace? I have rarely seen this work, as it typically creates inappropriate viewing angles (and sore necks!). What height will the base and top of the tv sit from the floor if mounted above the fireplace? I’ve seen tvs put above old-fashioned  fireplaces (with a high mantelpiece) like the one here in my lounge, and looking at the tv in this room the top of it sits lower than the base would it it were mounted above the fireplace!

 

 

cshwone
899 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2460622 13-Apr-2020 16:07
Joining in the conversation.  I will be retiring my trusty 50" Panasonic plasma this year and replacing with a 65" OLED as many have warned on here that only OLED is good enough moving from plasma :)

 

It appears there is much of a muchness between LG, Panasonic and Sony but I am drawn to Sony due the ability to have Kodi and get rid of my Pi box. Kodi just works for me as a way to access the content of my NAS plus addons like Rugby Pass.

 

So it appears that I will have some options - current A9G versus A8H towards mid year or wait for the A9H. Any Sony aficionados care to comment on the pros and cons of any of the options.

Quinny
757 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2460656 13-Apr-2020 16:45
Dingbatt:

 

I don’t believe you can go too far wrong with any of the ‘big three’ OLED manufacturers, although I do wonder why Harvey Norman stopped selling Sony TVs.

 

 

My understanding was they were unhappy that Sony was direct selling in competition to them. 

 

https://www.channelnews.com.au/harvey-norman-dump-sony-for-selling-direct/

 

Agree 100% that cant go wrong with any of them.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6382 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2460724 13-Apr-2020 18:44
Quinny:

 

Dingbatt:

 

I don’t believe you can go too far wrong with any of the ‘big three’ OLED manufacturers, although I do wonder why Harvey Norman stopped selling Sony TVs.

 

 

My understanding was they were unhappy that Sony was direct selling in competition to them. 

 

https://www.channelnews.com.au/harvey-norman-dump-sony-for-selling-direct/

 

Agree 100% that cant go wrong with any of them.

 

 

All the OLED panels are made by LG - so it does come to preferences as to software/interface/OS.




Dunnersfella
4032 posts

Uber Geek


  #2460760 13-Apr-2020 20:03
I was about to chime in re: Harvey Norman dropping Sony... it had nothing to do with quality, just a falling out relationship wise.

 

Re: choosing a TV because of 'built in ATMOS' or a built-in sound bar is something I can never recommend.

 

First up, ATMOS in TV is just a teli company trying to get in on a buzz-word. ATMOS is bad enough on a sound bar, but coming from the back of a TV?

 

Tell 'im he's dreaming!

 

Built in sound bars typically have poor quality sound and some don't even come with a subwoofer.

 

 

 

The new LG's certainly intrigue me, but I'm disappointed with their current implementation of eARC (no PCM and no DTS).

 

Odd choices.

 

Sony's top OLED's have always looked amazing to me, the processing on-board seems to be the best of the bunch to my eyes.

Latham
64 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2460862 14-Apr-2020 07:44
I ended up pulling the trigger on the HN LG B9 deal. Hoping that it wasn't a silly decision considering the price of the C9 was the same pre-lockdown, and could happen again. Tricky time to predict prices. Fingers crossed I don't end up with buyers remorse haha.

NumPy
132 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #2460864 14-Apr-2020 07:52
Latham:

 

I ended up pulling the trigger on the HN LG B9 deal. Hoping that it wasn't a silly decision considering the price of the C9 was the same pre-lockdown, and could happen again. Tricky time to predict prices. Fingers crossed I don't end up with buyers remorse haha.

 

 

Looks like a very good deal at HV for $2,369, how are you finding it so far?

 

I am a Sony "Fan Boy", and never bought anything else, I find the Sony equivalent about $500 dearer. I'm very tempted to hit the buy now on this LG.

