Hi folks

I've tweaked the "Trending topics now" list in both our homepage and Geekzone Live.

Up until now it calculated the average number of replies per day, for the life of the most recent topics being discussed.

To be a bit more fair and consider engagement, I've added the average number of total votes in that entire discussion per day, for the life of the most recent topics being discussed to the formula.

This means a discussion that both votes and replies will be considered when highlighting the top discussions people feel strongly about at the time you load those pages.