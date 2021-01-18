Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73825 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#280886 18-Jan-2021 09:51
Press release:

 

 

In a telco-first for Aotearoa, Vodafone New Zealand is guaranteeing wall-to-wall in-home wifi coverage or a $100 credit, with its new offer, Vodafone SuperWifi. The offer sees two premium mesh wifi devices offered to all eligible Vodafone broadband customers, at no extra charge, creating a dedicated in-home wifi network that not only combats internet ‘dead zones’, but also provides greater control over of how internet is used in the home.

 

From January 18, new and existing customers signing up to an eligible Vodafone broadband plan will be given the opportunity to redeem two customised TP-Link DecoX20 mesh devices, for no extra cost, along with Vodafone’s Wall-to-Wall Guarantee. The two Wifi6-capable devices are very easy to install and create a wifi network delivering wall-to-wall coverage, improving wifi performance, and ensuring newer Wifi6 compatible devices are getting the best in-home experience possible. 

 

Once the devices are connected, if a customer doesn’t think they have wall-to-wall wifi coverage, Vodafone’s guarantee will see the Vodafone team work with them for up to 30 days to ensure coverage reaches every room. This includes cloud-based remote support, an extra device if needed and even an in-home technician to assess the SuperWifi experience if necessary. If, after Vodafone has tried to fix it, the customer still doesn’t have full coverage within the home, the company will credit $100 to their Vodafone broadband account.

 

“Strong wifi is a critical factor for a great in-home internet experience, yet many Kiwis experience poor wifi performance,” says Vodafone Chief Consumer Officer, Carolyn Luey. “Thick walls, building materials such as concrete and ceramic tiling, other electronic and wireless devices, mirrors and even the neighbours’ networks can cause problems with wifi in the home.

 

“With the number of internet-connected devices in the average New Zealand home constantly rising, and 2020 accelerating the demand for reliable wifi throughout the home, Vodafone SuperWifi provides our customers with the ability to optimise their in-home wifi coverage and performance, enabling them to work, play, watch or learn from wherever they are in the home,” she says.

 

Vodafone customers also receive free access to the DecoX20 TP-Link HomeCare suite of services with Vodafone SuperWifi for up to three years. The package includes intuitive parental controls, device prioritisation, and a comprehensive antivirus protection service to keep all devices on the mesh network safer.

 

“SuperWifi gives customers a greater ability to manage internet usage within their home and keep their youngest family members safer online. Through a simple app, parents can block inappropriate content or apps on individual devices, set daily limits for total time spent online, see which apps their kids are using, or pause the internet completely if need be,” says Luey.

 

“Devices can also be prioritised on the mesh wifi network, meaning that important work video call won’t be interrupted by someone watching Bridgerton on Netflix in the next room, or that tense online PlayStation game won’t suddenly start lagging when someone begins uploading holiday pics onto their social media. The control is in the hands of the user.

 

“Our customers tell us that what they want from their broadband is a good internet experience in every room of their house. However that experience is often hindered by environmental factors interfering with wifi performance. Vodafone SuperWifi looks to improve any wifi issues so that, whether it is for gaming, remote working, surfing the net or watching TV, our customers can get the most out of their Vodafone home broadband.”

 

For more information please see www.vodafone.co.nz/superwifi.

 

 

 

Offer may be redeemed by residential customers who sign up to Unlimited Broadband, or Wireless Broadband 600GB, on a 12 month term. Fees apply if you cancel or transfer your plan or billing account within 24 months.

 

Residential customers who sign up to Unlimited Broadband, or Wireless Broadband 600GB, on a 12 month term.

 

Wifi 6 is the latest generation of Wifi, delivering higher speeds and better performance than previous generations. To use Wifi 6, devices must be Wifi 6 compatible.

 

Two mesh devices are recommended for a standard 1-3 bedroom home. A third device may be sent out to customers who are deemed to require it by a Vodafone technician. 

 

Credit must be claimed within 90 days of redemption.

 




freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync

floydbloke
2792 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2637259 18-Jan-2021 11:38
...

 

What could possibly go wrong?




So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.

 

 

mrdrifter
467 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2637260 18-Jan-2021 11:38
That sounds really painful for both the customer and the vodafone reps to go through all the troubleshooting. Might have just been easier to give everyone that signs up, the $100 credit and the 3 mesh devices up front. 

nztim
2226 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2637266 18-Jan-2021 11:42
this will work in 99% of homes however it wont work for the likes of @Eva888 who I visited earlier this year who has a solid timber wall lockwood home with steel rods running through them creating an effective faraday cage in each room



jonathan18
5982 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2637269 18-Jan-2021 11:53
So I assume if someone is still under contract to Vodafone they’ll need to wait until the contract is up before they can renew and get these?

 

My in-laws are with Vodafone (not sure why, as they are one of the last ISPs I’d go with), and only this week I was going to start looking into means to improve their WiFi coverage. The installers put the ONT and router in one far end of the house that, while making the job easy for them, has sure destroyed the decent reception provided by the previously centrally located ADSL modem/router... This is probably the easiest and cheapest option for them to provide an acceptable solution.

nztim
2226 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2637272 18-Jan-2021 11:55
jonathan18:

 

So I assume if someone is still under contract to Vodafone they’ll need to wait until the contract is up before they can renew and get these?

 

My in-laws are with Vodafone (not sure why, as they are one of the last ISPs I’d go with), and only this week I was going to start looking into means to improve their WiFi coverage. The installers put the ONT and router in one far end of the house that, while making the job easy for them, has sure destroyed the decent reception provided by the previously centrally located ADSL modem/router... This is probably the easiest and cheapest option for them to provide an acceptable solution.

 

 

I am not a big fan of Mesh Devices coming form the corporate world where we deploy fully managed Access Point solutions from the likes of Aruba/Ruckus/Unifi - But what Vodafone are trying to do here is solve a problem on a mass scale

 

 

 

 

 

 

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12969 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2637274 18-Jan-2021 12:02
This one quite amused me this morning, i had to tweet back at it.

 

 

 

it seems they still require you to use the ultra hub as a modem, so they are just utilizing this for Wireless AP's i guess.

 

I certainly would not go claiming wall to wall, even if i thought the product could do it. It's just asking for trouble.

 

 

 

Props to @JasonParis for the bold play though :)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

jonathan18
5982 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2637275 18-Jan-2021 12:02
Yep, it’s not something I’d elect to use myself, but for people like my in-laws, who simply wouldn’t be interested in the hassle or cost of getting Ethernet cabling installed running from one side of the house to the other and up to the second story, it’s better than the current situation. If I’d known they were getting fibre installed, I’d have persuaded them to have had the ONT put in a better location...



nztim
2226 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2637311 18-Jan-2021 12:28
hio77:

 

I certainly would not go claiming wall to wall, even if i thought the product could do it. It's just asking for trouble.

 

 

Incredibly bold claim - What about apartment blocks where interference is going to be a problem? 

dylanp
827 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2637323 18-Jan-2021 12:41
I had a big rant drafted about the customer experience of trying to find out about what this offer is for and how to get it, but I decided to not pollute this forum with it.

If the product manager happens to be reading would be happy to discuss on the phone then please send me a message.

I get the feeling this is trying to differentiate their wifi offer without encouraging everyone to actually take up the hardware offer.

gehenna
7330 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2637324 18-Jan-2021 12:41
Wow, a lot of negativity here. How about "good on you for giving it a go Vodafone. It's a problem a lot of people have so it's nice to see one of the big players attempting to solve it".

sittingduckz
674 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2637330 18-Jan-2021 12:50
gehenna: Wow, a lot of negativity here. How about "good on you for giving it a go Vodafone. It's a problem a lot of people have so it's nice to see one of the big players attempting to solve it".

 

 

 

I agree, and it's not a cheap piece of kit.

 

I have mobile and BB with Vodafone and seem to get great service... not that I've needed much service as it all seems to work for me.

 

 




I'm not a complete idiot, I still have some parts missing.

Hammerer
2367 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2637363 18-Jan-2021 13:52
gehenna: Wow, a lot of negativity here. How about "good on you for giving it a go Vodafone. It's a problem a lot of people have so it's nice to see one of the big players attempting to solve it".

 

It is a great offer and they're removing the greatest obstacle to uptake by making it a free upgrade.

antoniosk
2240 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2637455 18-Jan-2021 15:46
Hammerer:

 

gehenna: Wow, a lot of negativity here. How about "good on you for giving it a go Vodafone. It's a problem a lot of people have so it's nice to see one of the big players attempting to solve it".

 

It is a great offer and they're removing the greatest obstacle to uptake by making it a free upgrade.

 

 

I agree with gehenna; yes, good on VF for going down the path and actually taking the step forward. There will be properties this will never work for because that's the nature of housing, but nowhere does the offer say they will die in a ditch to deliver it. I remember tackling this question while at TelstraClear - inhome support via CPE - and it always struggled with the value and service prop (because once you promise to go past the front door, you're into a new world of service hurt).

 

Anyway good luck - Im sure the product crew can be found in a bar local to takapuna preparing for 'feedback'.

 

 

 

 




________

 

Antoniosk

 

 

Click to see full size

nztim
2226 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2637504 18-Jan-2021 18:17
antoniosk:

 

I agree with gehenna; yes, good on VF for going down the path and actually taking the step forward. There will be properties this will never work for because that's the nature of housing, but nowhere does the offer say they will die in a ditch to deliver it. I remember tackling this question while at TelstraClear - inhome support via CPE - and it always struggled with the value and service prop (because once you promise to go past the front door, you're into a new world of service hurt).

 

 

I am not saying that this isn't a good product for many people and Kudos to VF for making the effort however what I am critical of use of the words "Wall-to-wall internet at home, guaranteed" which, with the nature of wifi, and all the variables that come with it is impossible to promise.

 

 

 

 

MaxineN
1021 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2637511 18-Jan-2021 18:41
So are they supplying the ultra hub and these deco devices? I see a potential mishap here if users are not educated to use ethernet backhaul vs the ultra hubs AC 4x4 wifi which could leave them wondering why their speeds suck.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

